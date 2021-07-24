https://noqreport.com/2021/07/24/san-francisco-officials-to-decide-whether-to-build-trash-can-prototypes-at-up-to-20k-apiece/

San Francisco Officials in San Francisco agreed to move forward on a proposal to manufacture 15 trash can prototypes at the cost of up to $300,000 total for a pilot program to find an alternative to the city’s existing, aging receptacles.

“$20,000 a can is ridiculous,” said Democratic Supervisor Matt Haney after a presentation earlier this week. “It sounds like a FOX News headline waiting to happen.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, “the cost per can will drop to an estimated $2,000 to $3,000” when mass-produced, but “supervisors balked at the price to get there.”

Still, Haney and the other members of the Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Committee opted to bring the issue to the full board for a vote next week to prevent further delays. The proposal calls for building 15 prototypes, five each of three different designs, to test in the fall. Democrat-run San Francisco’s misplaced budget priorities:

❌ Give police the resources they need

✅ Replace 3,000 trash cans at a cost of $20,000 each https://t.co/VxyxRjbSZG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2021 S.F. Public Works acting director Alaric Degrafinried agreed that the prototype cost is “a lot.” He explained, however, that they are custom-made from […]