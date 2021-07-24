https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/senate-democrats-looking-add-funding-daca-recipients-budget-bill/

Democrats are looking to include roughly $120 billion in funding to the budget bill for pathways to citizenship for “Dreamers,” Temporary Protected Status holders and undocumented workers, according to a report from Axios.

The report says that the Democrats also plan to expand immigration courts to decrease processing times for the illegal aliens that are pouring over the border.

“Details haven’t been finalized, but the funds could be put toward facilities for handling asylum claims; additional staff for higher cross-border traffic areas; expanding immigration courts to address backlogs; alternatives-to-detention programs, and various ports-of-entry repairs, three sources familiar with the negotiations say,” the Axios report states.

Democratic New Mexico Sen. and Budget Committee member Ben Ray Lujan wouldn’t say if border security is part of the committee’s budget reconciliation package, according to the report.

“I’ve consistently advocated for making smart, modern investments when it comes to border security, including requiring 100% of screening of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles that come into the United State,” Lujan said.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have raised concerns about the costs of the bloated budget and “certain progressive components.”

