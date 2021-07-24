https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/24/slate-argues-that-fox-news-is-liable-if-tucker-carlsons-anti-vaccine-commentary-causes-people-to-die/

Here’s a hot take from Slate: sure Fox News could be sued over Tucker Carlson’s “anti-vaccine commentary.” Anyone can file suit against Fox News anytime they want. The question is if Fox News is legally liable if Carlson’s commentary was found to have caused people to die.

Fox News is liable for Tucker Carlson’s anti-vaccine commentary. https://t.co/7Xh8eHQ4Zg — Slate (@Slate) July 23, 2021

John Culhane writes:

A constellation of reasons can be cited for ongoing vaccine hesitancy, but one key factor is the prevalence of quack “experts” willing to misinterpret data, lie about statistics, and just plain make stuff up. Leading the misinformation charge has been Fox News—and particularly Tucker Carlson. Night after night, Carlson has provided a platform for sowing fear and confusion among his viewers about the efficacy of the vaccine and its side effects. Although the network has recently sounded a more responsible note, that turnabout has by no means been across the entire network and it comes too late for an untold number of people who have been newly sickened or died from the disease, and who might have been saved through immunization. There may actually be some legal remedy, though, for the damage wrought by the network. COVID victims who were taken in by Carlson’s vaccination misinformation, or their estates, may be able to sue Fox News under the ancient common law theory of fraud. They would have a reasonably good chance of success, too.

So it’s a fraud case?

@AriCohn @USConst_Amend_I How realistic is this claim of fraud? — Allen Garvin (@allengarvin) July 23, 2021

Pretty not. — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) July 23, 2021

Wishful thinking. — Mycal (@AirMikee99) July 23, 2021

This is genuinely embarassing wishcasting. — Leland J. Unruh III (@LJU3) July 24, 2021

Nah — Kai 很笨 (@TheMaShiKai) July 23, 2021

That would just mean that every outlet pushing it could be held liable for any adverse reactions — Rdirenna (@Rdirenna1) July 24, 2021

Can and will be sued, then it will be dismissed as protected speech — Link01 (@Link01T) July 23, 2021

Does Slate not have single lawyer on staff that could’ve taken a peak at this article before it got posted? — Mike DeWitt (@mdewitt215) July 24, 2021

Slate is hot garbage. — Rusty Millio (@MillioRusty) July 24, 2021

If we applied these rules to Slate. Slate would no longer exist. — the camopapa who laughs … (@camopapa0410) July 24, 2021

Come on y’all. This is extremely not true. — Chris Bennett (@chriswbennett) July 23, 2021

Define “liable” — Cosmic Whale (Coffee Buddy of Ziltoid) (@anceldelambert) July 23, 2021

Can someone please link the clip where Tucker told people not to take the vaccine? I’ll wait….. — d1kfart (@FiorettiDaniel) July 24, 2021

Oh my. Honey, no. — BillInAChinaSchlep (@InSchlep) July 23, 2021

Democrats started the “don’t trust a vaccine” talk in late 2020, should they be sued? — slathmon1984 (@slathmon1984) July 23, 2021

If Fox can be sued for airing COVID views Slate dislikes, can Slate be sued for this March, 2020 article arguing the dangers of COVID were being wildly overstated, that far fewer people than claimed are likely to die, and it’s “benign” for young people?https://t.co/su18NAcUH2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 23, 2021

This column is legally illiterate. — Robert Brookman (@RBrookman34) July 24, 2021

Not gonna give you the click, but with cr*p like this, it looks like you’re desperate for them. — cr_clark (@cr_clark) July 23, 2021

pic.twitter.com/6vTlX9HqXH — Burgerface Mc Circle Back ahhh umm (@Burgerfacemcta1) July 24, 2021

And yet the pharmaceutical companies have been exempted from any damage or death caused by the vaccine. Interesting. — @stkboo 🇺🇸 (@stkboo) July 23, 2021

Nope, keep the bad takes coming. — CUNY likes Marxism (@genrei_ginrei) July 24, 2021

I was going to read further, but then I saw it was by @Slate. So I laughed and moved on. — DawnOf1984 (@dawn_of1984) July 23, 2021

