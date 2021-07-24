https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/24/slate-argues-that-fox-news-is-liable-if-tucker-carlsons-anti-vaccine-commentary-causes-people-to-die/

Here’s a hot take from Slate: sure Fox News could be sued over Tucker Carlson’s “anti-vaccine commentary.” Anyone can file suit against Fox News anytime they want. The question is if Fox News is legally liable if Carlson’s commentary was found to have caused people to die.

John Culhane writes:

A constellation of reasons can be cited for ongoing vaccine hesitancy, but one key factor is the prevalence of quack “experts” willing to misinterpret data, lie about statistics, and just plain make stuff up. Leading the misinformation charge has been Fox News—and particularly Tucker Carlson. Night after night, Carlson has provided a platform for sowing fear and confusion among his viewers about the efficacy of the vaccine and its side effects. Although the network has recently sounded a more responsible note, that turnabout has by no means been across the entire network and it comes too late for an untold number of people who have been newly sickened or died from the disease, and who might have been saved through immunization. There may actually be some legal remedy, though, for the damage wrought by the network. COVID victims who were taken in by Carlson’s vaccination misinformation, or their estates, may be able to sue Fox News under the ancient common law theory of fraud. They would have a reasonably good chance of success, too.

So it’s a fraud case?

