In the last year and a half, public officials and politicians have thrown the words “follow the science” at us while some of those same people demonstrated very little interest in doing so themselves. A thread 18 months in the making has gained some attention:

The replies to this are amazing. What we’ve had to endure over the last 18 months is just crazy to read in print. https://t.co/F3j9jaf3ru — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) July 24, 2021

The replies to this tweet tell us how we’ve truly evolved into a society that understands and practices sound scientific principles and doesn’t overreact to anything at all. So sciencey. So very sciencey. https://t.co/EkM54wDO1J — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 23, 2021

this might be my favorite twitter thread ever! https://t.co/WNcFAIfg1P — jlrutty (@jlrutty) July 23, 2021

These comments are the best. Or worst. I want to laugh. But then cry. It’s all so ridiculous. https://t.co/7t9QNWvacj — Regina Woodley (@regnd) July 24, 2021

Karol Markowicz solicited examples of “Covid insanity moments,” and people have delivered:

Give me your favorite COVID insanity moment. I commented that the kayaker being pulled from the water in CA was mine but also the one I always mention: they closed a green space in Brooklyn and opened a street alongside it. 🤔 https://t.co/Zt35NIXjQv — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 23, 2021

Let’s get the “science” rolling!

Someone called the cops on me for sitting on my 6th floor balcony without a mask — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) July 23, 2021

2020 — the rise of the Karens.

So many, but I particularly enjoyed the science behind chips having to be served with dip… pic.twitter.com/SSJXgdMP56 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 24, 2021

Whitmer banning all boats with motors. Row, canoes, kayaks, approved, but nothing with a motor. Later lifted motor ban, but then limited to 4 max, regardless of size of family or boat. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 23, 2021

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ending the lockdown two days after she was caught breaking her own edicts. — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) July 23, 2021

We decided to use the lockdown to start a garden and we weren’t allowed to go to the garden section of the store and had to buy everything on Amazon. https://t.co/7aYiYtPtmL — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) July 24, 2021

And the next thing we knew Jeff Bezos was in space.

Michigan governor ordering stores not to sell seeds. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) July 23, 2021

“Non-essential” items being put behind caution tape in Michigan stores so you couldn’t buy them pic.twitter.com/Wa1zgnFUTV — Cheryl 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 (@ShadowShook) July 23, 2021

We’re sure that was just a coincidence. *Eye roll*

After the children were allowed to return to in person school in late March 2021, my kids’ school did not allow anyone to use the playground equipment. This was long after most other playgrounds reopened around our county. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) July 23, 2021

When restaurants were allowed back open, and you had to wear your mask until you were seated. Because the Rona doesn’t come for you when seated. 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) July 23, 2021

Closing all the small businesses, schools, and churches— but pretending it’s perfectly fine to cram the entire community into the single open Costco & Walmart in town. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 23, 2021

This image from Florida where one county closed its beaches and the adjacent county did not. pic.twitter.com/tah7xiqraA — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 23, 2021

And then there were the closed entrances because “social distancing” or something:

Target forces everyone to go in and out of the same entrance – because of Covid restrictions. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 23, 2021

It’s just good science. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 23, 2021

Right!?

I saw a guy at the gym put hand sanitizer on his gloves. — Scott Norris (@SNTheRock) July 23, 2021

When Los Angeles shut down all the public fireworks shows in 2020 and the entire city went off: pic.twitter.com/DpVqi5VY2J — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 23, 2021

Being told I might have to wear a mask giving birth. https://t.co/6CUhm7SGSF — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 23, 2021

The arrows you had to follow in the grocery store. Because viruses can only attack you if you’re going certain directions down aisles. — Whatever (@DRussell76) July 23, 2021

Don’t forget Ireland where two doctors were suspended for hiking alone, who went outside the 5km social distancing zone (in the middle of nowhere) when they went to look for a lost dog and brought it back to a bed and breakfast. The bed and breakfast was also shut down. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 23, 2021

Naturally protests weren’t discouraged, as long as they were the approved kind:

When social justice gatherings were safe from covid but nothing else was — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@crazypills3) July 23, 2021

Experts telling us we must socially distance at least 6 feet, and then the same experts telling us thousands of people crowded together to protest “racism” is perfectly okay. https://t.co/fEsgeRYATV — Will Neubauer (@BillsThoughts49) July 24, 2021

Looking at you, CNN.

the mom arrested on playground — BuffyLegallyBae (@Buffyinnyc) July 23, 2021

Having my credit card sprayed with disinfectant before it was handed back to me…three weeks ago. — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) July 24, 2021

For me it’s forever Fauci, mask down, enjoying America’s favorite pastime when the rest of America could not. pic.twitter.com/VvLEYGoNPu — Teri Brake (@teridbrake) July 23, 2021

Man walking down sidewalk with mask in chin-diaper position. Takes a drag on his cigarette, then puts mask over his face to protect his health. https://t.co/LDZ3Vmj4Bl — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) July 23, 2021

When things first opened up here, guys could get haircuts, but not have their beards trimmed. — Whatever (@DRussell76) July 23, 2021

Toddler swings at the city park behind our former home in Evanston. pic.twitter.com/wniNuoX0oo — David Hallstrom (@dehallstrom) July 23, 2021

Andrew Cuomo explaining how being forced to order food with drinks would slow the virus as he assigned nursing home residents sick roommates. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 24, 2021

My local NPR station had a story about the “DROVES, Unsafe droves!” of people hiking at a large public park.https://t.co/vZqw2Jlokl — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 23, 2021

A group of women SCREAMING at a guy hiking at the top of a mountain to put a mask on. https://t.co/fBmYSDyAAb — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) July 23, 2021

PA youth baseball. Infielders have to put on their masks if there is a base runner. Still! NY high school cross country runners. Must wear masks. While competing! https://t.co/F1YoWmHhRt — Gun Boss (@GunBoss11) July 23, 2021

Oh, the other one was schools being closed but daycares were open for parents who could afford it. They paid for kids to be babysat while they did their online schooling. — Cydney (@microbiomom) July 23, 2021

The best was when the daycares AT THE DAMN SCHOOLS were open, but not the rest of the classrooms. — Whatever (@DRussell76) July 23, 2021

There are so many, but this is one of my favorites from a few weeks ago… Dude riding a motorcycle with a paper mask on… No helmet. pic.twitter.com/NCvTFIbXxT — Timmay34 🇺🇲🦬💯 (@Timmay34) July 23, 2021

2 guys on a boat chasing down a guy on a paddle board for not socially distancing = 3 guys not socially distancing pic.twitter.com/2yXtvuDN31 — SlingshotPeriwinkle (@White_Shadow81) July 23, 2021

We’ll allow it.

