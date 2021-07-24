https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/supporters-line-severe-storm-24-hours-president-trump-returns-arizona/

President Donald J Trump will be speaking today at Turning Point Action‘s “Rally to Protect Our Elections” in Phoenix, Arizona.

The incredible grassroots patriots braved the Arizona monsoon and thunderstorm on Friday which caused flash flooding and danger warnings in Phoenix.

Despite these warnings, one said that he arrived at 5 AM and others followed.

Everybody in line plans to camp out overnight so that they can make it into the first come, fist serve Trump rally which is known to overfill every venue.

This is more supporters than Joe Biden or Kamala Harris gather in a month and this is the day before with rain pouring through the morning.

President Trump will likely speak about the historic Arizona audit which is happening right now, just two miles from where he is speaking.

The astronomical discrepancies discovered by audit officials were recently presented to the public at last week’s Senate Hearing and we now await the final recount to complete by next week and for Arizona Attorney General Brnovich to indict the Maricopa County Supervisors.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is calling for decertification of this clearly fraudulent election and the tens of thousands expected to attend the rally agree!

There is no doubt President Trump will salute the heroic Arizona State Senators and state senators in other states that have taken the necessary steps to initiate full forensic audits.

Senator Doug Mastriano has requested the necessary materials from Pennsylvania Counties and given them until July 31st to respond. He has maintained a strong position in support of an Arizona style audit since touring the Arizona audit.

Today’s show will be a spectacular display of President Trump’s army as our country experiences never before seen issues including a stolen election.

Maricopa County has a lot of people to answer to.

We all know this election was stolen and we will see this tomorrow.

The proof is in the numbers.

Here are the details from Turning Point Action:

Protect Our Elections Rally

Ft. President Donald J. Trump

Date: July 24, 2021

Time: 9 AM – 5 PM

Location: Arizona Federal Theatre (400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003)

Join Turning Point Action at our 2021 Protect Our Elections Rally featuring President Donald J. Trump! More speakers will be announced shortly, register below!

This is a first come, first serve event.

You can register for the event here.

