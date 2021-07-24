https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-man-arrested-for-assault-on-mpd-officers-during-us-capitol-breach_3916633.html

A Texas man was arrested in Houston by the FBI on Friday for allegedly being connected with the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, authorities announced.

Andrew Taake, 32, of Houston, is facing multiple federal offenses that include assault, resisting arrest/impeding officers, and obstruction of an official proceeding, among several other federal charges, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement.

Taake was seen on bodycam footage of the Jan. 6 incident spraying pepper spray at multiple officers of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) who were guarding the grounds of the capitol building around 1 p.m. that day.

“The MPD officers stood behind a barricade of bike racks,” court documents (pdf) say—describing the moment Taake approached the officers and allegedly sprayed them with the substance.

“He subsequently raised his arm and pepper-sprayed the law enforcement officers. Immediately after the attack, Taake retreated back into the crowd.”

Andrew Taake, 32, approaching Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers with a “whip-like weapon” on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Courtesy of the FBI)

(Circled) Andrew Taake, 32, is seen walking while holding a “whip-like weapon” through the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Courtesy of the FBI)

Investigators spotted Taake in another video while engaging in a second attack that day about one hour after he was seen spraying the substance at officials.

In that footage, he was seen emerging from a crowd of protesters and starting to hit officers with a weapon that appeared to be a “whip-like weapon,” according to the documents.

Taake was also seen on camera holding the same object while walking through the Capitol building for at least a 30-minutes period later that day.

He made his first court appearance on Friday, officials said, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.

During the investigation, the FBI received a tip from a witness who provided information about Taake after he discussed with the person that he participated in the breach and also sent several pictures to the witness, including a picture where he was allegedly seen pepper-spraying MPD officers.

In six months, more than 535 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach, according to the FBI, including over 165 persons charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

