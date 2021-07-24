https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/true-education-criminal-record-lin-woods-whistleblower/

“Dr.” Jonathan Ambrose McGreevy aka JohnHereToHelp aka Ryan Dark White is on tape telling lawyers for Lin Wood and podcast personality Stew Peters that Vice President Mike Pence is a closeted homosexual who has had sexual relations with an underage male and that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts adopted his children with the help of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. But McGreevy/White has not provided a shred of documentary or video evidence to corroborate these claims. We are just asked to take him at his word and go after Pence and Roberts.

But I had prior experience with Ryan Dark White. After he approached attorney Ty Clevenger (and was interviewed and recorded by Ty) claiming to have sensitive material proving who murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich in the summer of 2016, I was asked to check him out. I quickly determined that White was a fabricator. Little did I know at the time that Ryan Dark White would reinvent himself as an expert in biology, physics, chemistry and mathematics and that he would claim to work on advanced virology research and spy satellite encryption. White/McGreevy’s account of his accomplishment surpasses anything ever achieved by Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking.

The following is the evidence that shows clearly McGreevy/White’s true record.

Jonathan McGreevy is not a Dr. He does not hold a PhD or MD from the University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland nor Green Templeton College at Oxford University. He does not hold any advanced degree from any of these Universities despite his claim to the attorney’s working for Lin Wood.

Ryan Dark White does have a GED. In other words, a high school equivalency certificate. The following document is available on PACER. It was written and submitted to the United States District Court for the District of Maryland by Ryan Dark White on January 25, 2017. He did it “pro se.” (Case 1:16-cr-00172-JKB Document 13 Filed 01/25/17 Page 1 of 5). White, writing in the third person, states:

Ryan Dark White aka Dr. Jonathan McGreevy told the court he has been “underemployed” most of his life and that he participated in the Bureau of Prison GED program. If he actually had graduate degrees from the prestigious universities and had worked on satellite encryption and gain of function virology research, this would have been his opportunity to enlighten the judge. He did not.

The true criminal history of White/McGreevy calls into question his claim to have served in the U.S. military or secured an ordination in an unidentified Christian community. The first record of Jon McGreevy’s criminal past in Maryland is June of 1992. He was 24 years old at the time. The charge? Theft. Jon McGreevy pled guilty to a felony.

Case Search District Court of Maryland Case Information Court System: District Court For Harford County – Criminal Location: Harford

Case Number: 00618843R1

Title: The State of Maryland vs MCGREEVY, JONATHAN AMBROSE

Case Type: Criminal Filing Date: 06/10/1992

Case Status: Closed Tracking Number(s): 0000618843R1

Charge No: 1 CJIS Code: 3-2400 Statute Code: 27.342

Charge Description: THEFT:$300 PLUS VALUE

Charge Class: Felony

District Court Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 06/10/1992

To: Agency Name: MSP-BARRACK D (BEL AIR) Officer ID: 0930 Disposition Plea: Guilty Plea Date: 09/03/1992

Disposition: Probation Before Judgment – Unsupervised

Disposition Date: 09/03/1992

McGreevy could not keep his nose clean. He is arrested on 18 January 1999 for misdemeanor theft. He pled not guilty and the case went to trial. He lost and filed a motion for a new trial in July 1999.

CaseSearch District Court of Maryland Case Information Court System: District Court For Anne Arundel County – Criminal Location: Annapolis Case Number: 6A00068011 Title: The State of Maryland vs MCGREEVY, JONATHAN AMBROSE

Case Type: Criminal – SOC – Application Filing Date: 01/18/1999

Case Status: Closed Tracking Number(s): 960010032310

Charge No: 1 CJIS Code: 3-2399 Statute Code: 27.342

Charge Description: THEFT:LESS $300 VALUE

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 01/18/1999

To: Agency Name: Officer ID:

Disposition Plea: Not Guilty Plea Date: 10/20/1999

Disposition: Probation Before Judgment – Unsupervised Disposition Date: 10/20/1999

His legal problems escalated significantly in 2009. He was arrested on 22 October 2009 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone and subsequently was charged with 4 felonies and 5 misdemeanors. Here is the list of charges:

Officer – Arresting/Complainant Name: MCCOMAS, A

AgencyName: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT Address: 39 N. HICKORY AVE

City: BEL AIR State: MD Zip Code: 21014

Charge and Disposition Information

Charge No: 1 CJIS Code: 1-0233

Statute Code: CR.5.602

Charge Description: CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST

Charge Class: Felony Circuit Court

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 2 CJIS Code: 4-3550

Statute Code: CR.5.601.(a)(1)

Charge Description: CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIHUANA

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 3 CJIS Code: 1-0487

Statute Code: CR.5.621.(b)(2)

Charge Description: CDS: DISTR ETC. W/FIREARM

Charge Class: Felony Circuit Court

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 4 CJIS Code: 1-0493

Statute Code: CR.5.621.(b)(1)

Charge Description: FIREARM/DRUG TRAF CRIME

Charge Class: Felony Circuit Court

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 5 CJIS Code: 1-0573

Statute Code: CR.5.601.(a)(1)

Charge Description: CDS: POSSESSION-MARIHUANA

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111 Charge

No: 6 CJIS Code: 1-0233

Statute Code: CR.5.602

Charge Description: CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST

Charge Class: Felony

Circuit Court Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 7 CJIS Code: 5-3550

Statute Code: CR.5.619.(c)(1)

Charge Description: CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111 Charge

No: 8 CJIS Code: 2-5212

Statute Code: PS.5.203.(a)

Charge Description: RIFLE/SHOTGUN:UNREGISTERED

Charge Class: Misdemeanor

Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

Charge No: 9 CJIS Code: 1-5212

Statute Code: CR.4.203

Charge Description: HANDGUN ON PERSON

Charge Class: Misdemeanor Probable Cause: YES

Offense Date From: 10/22/2009

To: Agency Name: BEL AIR POLICE DEPT

Officer ID: 0111

During the April 2016 court hearing where Ryan Dark White pled guilty on two counts stemming from his October 2015 arrest, White acknowledged his 2009 arrest and subsequent conviction in 2010:

MR. MARTINEZ: He has a 2010 conviction for possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone that was entered in state court. And I believe that may, depending on the time he served for that conviction, may bump him into Category II. . . THE COURT: All right. So offense level 18, Criminal History Category II, the advisory guidelines range is 30 to 37 months of incarceration. Are you familiar with that, Mr. White? THE DEFENDANT: Yes.

You can find the details on the 2009-2010 prosecution and conviction of White at the Maryland State Court Records. Here is the case information:

Case Search Circuit Court of Maryland

Case Information

Court System: Circuit Court For Harford County –

Criminal Location: Harford Circuit Court

Case Number: 12-K-09-002044

Title: State Of Maryland vs Ryan Dark White Case

Type: Criminal Indictment

Filing Date: 12/01/2009

Case Status: Closed / Inactive

Tracking Number(s): 020006067701

Jonathan McGreevy using the new name, Ryan Dark White, is popped again by Homeland Security and DEA in October 2015. White lied to a Doctor, claiming he suffered from Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and was prescribed 1500 Oxycodone pills a month, with Medicare was footing the bill. In addition, White had acquired firearms and ammunition in clear violation of his 2009 felony convictions and terms of parole. Here is the portion of the transcript from the 22 April 2016 hearing when Ryan Dark White entered and confirmed his plea deal:

THE COURT: You’ve indicated that you intend to plead guilty to Count 2 of the indictment in the 15-545 case and to the one count information in the 16-0172 case; right? THE DEFENDANT: Yes. THE COURT: I want to review with you now then the essential elements of these two charges. These are the things that the government would have to prove in order for you to be convicted in the case. First, in the 15-545 matter. First, the government would have to prove that the misconduct occurred on or about October 25, 2015. Second, they’d have to prove it happened at least in part in the District of Maryland. Third, they’d have to prove that you knowingly possessed ammunition as that term is defined in federal law. Fourth, they’d have to prove that prior to the date on which this allegedly occurred, that you had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment, for a term exceeding one year, and that your civil rights had not been restored. Fifth, they’d have to prove that the ammunition involved here affected interstate commerce. Specifically, in this case, because it was manufactured outside the state of Maryland. In the second case, which is numbered 16-0172, thegovernment would have to prove this misconduct occurred between September of 2011 and September of 2015. Second, they’d have to prove that it occurred at least in part in the District of Maryland. Third, they’d have to prove that you knowingly executed a scheme to defraud a health care benefit program by means of false fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises. Fourth, they’d have to prove that the false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises related to a material fact. Fifth they’d have to prove that you acted willfully and that you intended to defraud. And sixth, they’d have to prove that you did all of this in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items or services. Do you understand that these are the essential elements of the two offenses, and if the government could not prove each and every one of the elements beyond a reasonable doubt, to the unanimous satisfaction of the jury, then you could not be convicted on the count with respect to which they had failed to prove one of the elements? THE DEFENDANT: Yes. . . . THE COURT: Mr. Martinez, you may proffer what you believe is the factual basis for the guilty plea. MR. MARTINEZ: Yes, Your Honor. If this matter proceeded to trial the government would prove that on the 5th of October, 2015, DEA agents executed a search warrant at Mr. White’s residence in Rosedale, Maryland. While searching the residence the agents recovered 420 rounds of .45 Colt ammunition as well as four rounds of .410 gauge rifled slug hollow point ammunition. Mr. White admits today, Your Honor, that prior to October 5th of 2015, he had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year and his civil rights had not been restored. He further admits that the ammunition recovered from his home was ammunition as defined under federal law and it affected interstate commerce. Mr. White further admits, and this relates to the 16-0172 matter, that between in or about September 2011 and in or about September 2015, he knowingly and unlawful obtained prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone from Dr. Paul Frank Ginnandrea of Lutherville, Maryland. Mr. White obtained the prescriptions by willfully misrepresenting his medical condition, including specifically his ability to walk without the assistance of canes, which he claimed was a symptom of ALS, for the sole purpose of inducing Dr. Ginnandrea to issue prescriptions for which Mr. White had no legitimate medical need. If this matter proceeded to trial, Dr. Ginnandrea would have testified that but for the defendant’s false representations regarding his medical condition, Dr. Ginnandrea would not have issued prescriptions to Mr. White for Schedule II narcotics, such as hydrocodone and oxycodone. Medicare records indicate that between September 2011 to February 2014, Dr. Ginnandrea typically prescribed Mr. White 1,800 oxycodone 30 milligram pills a month, for a total of 59,310 dosage units. Similarly, from August of 2014 through December of 2015, Dr. Ginnandrea typically prescribed Mr. White 1,500 Zohydro 50 milligram pills per month, for a total of 20,850 dosage units. The active ingredient in Zohydro is hydrocodone. Medicare records indicate that it paid $142,911 for prescriptions issued by Dr. Ginnandrea to Mr. White between September 2011 and September 2015. As the Court knows, Medicare is a federally funded health care benefit program, it provides services to the elderly and disabled. . . . THE COURT: But now you have satisfied me that you do know you’re doing, that you do understand your rights, that these two guilty pleas are what you really want to do. So I’m ready to circle back in a second and ask you again how you plead to these two charges, but this time when I ask you and get your answer, it’s for keeps. It’s irrevocable. Are you with me? THE DEFENDANT: I’m with you, sir. THE COURT: Okay. Then in case No. JKB-16-0172, as to Count 2 of the indictment that has — well, let’s start over. As to case number JKB-15-545, as to Count 2 of the indictment that has been returned against you, how do you plead, guilty or not guilty? THE DEFENDANT: Guilty, Your Honor. THE COURT: And as to case number JKB-16-0172, as to the one count information, how do you plead, guilty or not guilty? THE DEFENDANT: Guilty, Your Honor. THE COURT: It’s the finding of the Court in these two cases of the United States versus Ryan Dark White, the first JKB-15-545 and the second JKB-16-0172, that the defendant is fully competent and capable of entering informed pleas, that the defendant is aware of the nature of the charges and the consequences of the guilty pleas, that the guilty pleas are knowing and voluntary pleas supported by independent bases in fact, containing each of the essential elements of the two offenses. The pleas are, therefore, accepted and the defendant is now adjudged guilty of these two offenses.

Ryan Dark White has had one more run-in with the police since his 2016 guilty pleas. The most recent incident occurred in April 2019. White was arrested on two misdemeanor charges for lying to the police:

Case Search District Court of Maryland Case Information Court System: District Court For Harford County – Criminal Location: Harford Case Number: D-09-CR-19-001565 Title: State of Maryland vs. RYAN DARK WHITE Case Type: Criminal – SOC – Application Filing Date: 05/08/2019 Case Status: Closed Tracking Number(s): 181001773540 Charge No: 1 CJIS Code: 1-4803 Statute Code: CR.9.501 Charge Description: FALSE STATEMENT TO OFFICER Charge Class: Misdemeanor Probable Cause: YES Offense Date From: 04/04/2019 To: 04/04/2019 Agency Name: Officer ID: Disposition Plea: Other Plea Plea Date: 09/04/2019 Disposition: Stet Disposition Date: 09/04/2019 Charge No: 2 CJIS Code: 1-0207 Statute Code: CR.9.501 Charge Description: FLSE STMNT TO OFFICER CAUSE Charge Class: Misdemeanor Probable Cause: YES Offense Date From: 04/04/2019 To: 04/04/2019 Agency Name: Officer ID: Disposition Plea: Other Plea Plea Date: 09/04/2019 Disposition: Stet Disposition Date: 09/04/2019

The preceding references show that Jonathan McGreevy aka Ryan Dark White is not the man he claimed to be in his recorded testimony to Lin Wood and in his interview with Stew Peters. It is this simple–McGreevy/White is a multiple felon.

If you take the time to read the full court record surrounding White’s 2015 arrest, you will see that there are sealed documents. There is no record of his guilty pleas being reversed. Sealed records like these normally indicate that the prisoner has become a cooperating informant. What we now need to know is whether or not Ryan Dark White approached Lin Wood at the behest of the Department of Justice.

