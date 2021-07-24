https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-23-vaccines-the-answer-narrative-blown-to-smithereens.html

According to the CDC’s own definition of ‘vaccine’, a vaccine is: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.

republished from AllNewsPipeline.com

While Reuters put out this ‘fact check story’ back in February titled “The mRNA coronavirus vaccine is a vaccine, and it is designed to prevent illness”, we’ve gotten tons of proof over the past few days alone that this so-called ‘vaccine’ isn’t ‘working to prevent illness’ with numerous different stories out recently all across the world blowing the globalists ‘vaccine-is-the-answer-to-Covid narrative’ to smithereens.

And while the left continues to insanely scream about about ‘misinformation’ about vaccines killing people, as Natural News had reported in this July 13th story, according to one medical doctor in the British Columbia in Canada, “the vast majority of people who are getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will die within a few short years from heart failure” per Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D.

So we’ll be taking a look in this ANP story at the pure misinformation coming to the American people from our own public servants in government and from the mainstream media, proving they deserve the horrific trust levels they have amongst the American people, with our public servants in Congress approval rating at an absolutely horrific 12% according to this latest poll by Gallup.

So the first story that we absolutely have to take a look at now comes to us from Sky News, with even the ‘correction’ to that story out of the UK blowing up the globalists vaccine narrative.

With that story originally reporting that the UK’s Sir Patrick Vallance had told a news conference that 60% of coronavirus-related hospital admissions were occurring in ‘double-jabbed’ people, but that Vallance later corrected his statement to say that 60% of those in hospitals were actually ‘un-vaccinated’, THAT WOULD STILL MEAN that 40% of those in the hospital for Covid now in the UK had been vaccinated, just the first story proving to us the vaccines don’t work for everybody, if anybody.

And the drubbing of the globalists agenda didn’t stop there.

As this new story over at NBC Chicago reports, at least 151 people have died and more than 500 have been hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19 in “breakthrough” cases after they were fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.

And as this new story over at the Daily Mail reports, fully-vaccinated US gymnast Kara Eaker has tested positive for Covid-19 while in Tokyo training for the Olympic games, and just days before the opening ceremony. With Eaker just the latest ‘Olympian’ to have tested positive for Covid despite being ‘fully vaxxed’, the fact that the mainstream media is calling these cases of the vaxxed still getting covid ‘breakthrough cases’ hints of HUGE trouble ahead!

With 10’s of millions of Americans relying on the ‘vax’ they’ve taken to protect them from Covid, what ‘vaccines’ are supposed to do according to the CDC, if people kept getting polio following being given the polio vaccine decades ago, would the masses have kept on taking it? Of course not, unless they were forced to.

And with the story of at least 5 fully vaxxed Democrats from Texas who recently traveled to Washington DC and met with Kamala Harris also being diagnosed with Covid after that meeting another emerging story that blows the Democrats sinister vax narrative to smithereens, why are so many people who’ve been vaxxed still ‘catching Covid’? And why would ANYONE still want to be injected by a ‘big pharma concoction’ after reading stories such as that, anyways? My body, my choice!

So we’ll argue here that what are being called ‘breakthrough cases’ by the mainstream media of the fully vaxxed still getting Covid is just another part of the huge ongoing coverup of the release of this bioweapon upon America and the world, used by Democrats to encourage massive mail-in voting fraud in America to get Joe Biden into the White House. And more importantly in the globalists eyes, get the America-first agenda out of the highest political office in the land.

With the very real possible negative long term effects of the ‘vaccine’ something that nobody in the mainstream media ever talks about, we remind you here that according to Live Science, it normally takes years to decades to safely develop and test vaccines. With researchers beginning working on a polio vaccine in the 1930s, an effective vaccine didn’t come around until 1953 when Jonas Salk introduced his inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), an effort that took about 2 decades.

As Susan Duclos had pointed out in this july 15th ANP story, while whether or not to get the Covid-19 vax should be each individuals decision, and anyone reading this story shouldn’t avoid the vax just because we’ve personally decided to pass on it, a significant portion of Americans simply do not wish to be human guinea pigs, which is what those getting vaxxed in 2021 are.

So with America’s rapid descent into madness unfolding now before our eyes, and almost everything going on right now across the country intentionally ‘designed to cause insanity, hatred, violence, division and chaos’, what happens when the programming the masses have long been under starts to disintegrate as more and more fully vaxxed people fall ill and die and more and more truth comes to light? No doubt, people are going to lose their minds and it’s happening already with covid-related mental illnesses spiking all across America.

So before concluding our story, this new story over at Liberty Daily is a must-read. Titled “The REAL Reason Government is Sending Vax-Pushers Door-to-Door”, their story warns us that Biden’s vax squads being unleashed upon America have very, very sinister intentions in the long run.

I won’t tell people to lie. Many people will and I can totally understand the desire to do so considering the draconian nature of Joe Biden’s door-to-door “vaccine” push. It’s also hard for me to tell people to not answer the door when they come by because we need to do what we can to counter this and future moves by government to force injections of experimental drugs. But what I just heard from a source tells me it behooves patriots to do one or the other.

There are a couple of obvious reasons government is sending people around. They want to counter “misinformation” about the so-called Covid-19 “vaccines” so those who have been “misled” can be brought out of their “conspiratorial” mindset. They also want to find people who lack the means to get injected easily. Both of these reasons, as damaging as they are, make sense to the authoritarians and play well with the press.

The third “secret” reason for these door-to-door interventions is pure evil. They are building a list. They want to know the names and addresses of everyone who voices objection to the jabs. When push comes to shove — and it will — they will have a list of those who need to be either forcefully “corrected” or removed from the post-truth society they’re trying to build in America.

If you answer the door and explain to the vax-pushers that you have not received your injections and have no intentions of doing so, you are marking yourself and your family as “problems” to be dealt with at a future date. When they feel emboldened to purge the nation of “pandemic perpetuators” or whatever they decide to call us, they’ll come knocking again. At that point, it won’t be an annoying vax-propagandist. It will be men armed with guns, or even worse, it will be men armed with doses of the experimental drugs.

We’ve seen the shift in our nation’s posture towards patriots. The stark contrast with how they are handling the January 6th protesters compared to their lack of action towards Antifa and BLM domestic terrorists portends a dark future of Covid vaccine tyranny. They are using their puppets in Big Tech and mainstream media to push the narrative as well. Very soon, they will call on Americans to report their family, friends, and neighbors who demonstrate anti-vax tendencies. We are being marked for reeducation and/or removal.

One does not have to be a conspiracy theorist or even an anti-vaxxer to see the insanity being built around us. Quick note: I am not an “anti-vaxxer” per se. I never addressed or even worried about actual vaccines until the Covid jabs came around. This is all new to me, but it doesn’t take a PhD to realize the numbers don’t add up. The narrative makes no sense. The actual agenda is shrouded in layers of lies.

But I’m not here to convince you one way or another on the injections. I simply want you to make your own choices and to warn you that the Biden regime and those pushing The Great Reset will go to great and evil measures to take those choices away.

It’s happening now and it’s going to get worse. Stand tall and persevere against the growing oppression. It’s going to get darker before we ever see the light.

In the first video below we hear from the UK’s Sir Patrick Vallance and his announcement that 60% of those hospitalized for Covid now in the UK had been fully vaccinated, an announcement he ‘corrected’ soon after to a still huge number of 40%. And the 2nd video below is titled “The Deadly Truth About Vaccines”.

And as the 3rd/final video titled “Why The Vaxxed are Acting Strange – And Why it Will Get Even Worse!” warns us, what we’re witnessing now across America with the fully vaxxed getting ill and dying is just the beginning if America keeps traveling down the road we’re now on. We can only hope that the urgent warnings shared in these videos are incorrect.

