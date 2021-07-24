https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-carlson-accosted-by-democrat-zombie-in-montana-fishing-shop/

Man nails Tucker Carlson in bait shop about what he’s done to our country… “You are the worst human being known to man…” pic.twitter.com/4nvLe7YNJj — THE PETE EFFECT (@ThePeteEffect) July 24, 2021

When a local fly fishing guide spotted Tucker Carlson at a sporting goods store in Livingston, Montana, he did not waste time. “You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that,” Dan Bailey can be heard telling Carlson in a video posted to his Instagram page Friday night.

Bailey wrote, “This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

“This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers,” the store’s owner, Dale Sexton, said in a statement.

