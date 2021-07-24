https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/tucker-carlson-was-unmasked-nsa-internal-investigation-finds?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The National Security Agency has found that Tucker Carlson was unmasked, according to a report following congressional inquiries.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Record that the NSA conducted an internal investigation that “found that Carlson was mentioned in communications between third parties and his name was subsequently revealed through ‘unmasking,’ a process in which relevant government officials can request the identities of American citizens in intelligence reports to be divulged provided there is an official reason, such as helping them make sense of the intelligence documents they are reviewing.”

Carlson was not targeted by the NSA, either directly or indirectly, according to the sources.

“For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading,” a Fox News spokesperson told The Record.

Last month, Carlson said on his show that a government whistleblower had informed him the NSA was surveilling his communications in an effort to remove “Tucker Carlson Tonight” from the air after planning on leaking the information.

The NSA released a statement claiming Carlson’s allegation was false and that he was not a target of an investigation.

Carlson criticized the NSA’s statement, calling it “dishonest” and saying that the spy agency didn’t deny having viewed his private emails without his permission.

GOP House members then sent a letter to the NSA requesting information regarding the possible surveillance of Carlson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

