Commuters walk through Waterloo station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files Commuters walk through Waterloo station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

July 24, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain recorded 31,795 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a fall of almost 5,000 from the previous day, official government data showed.

Delays with the data meant the number of deaths has not yet been released.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Edmund Blair)

