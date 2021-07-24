https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/australian-protester-punches-police-horse/
Update — The full video of the incident below shows he did not actually punch the horse, rather pushed it to the side. He was still arrested for abuse of police animal.
It looks like #horsepunchguy was arrested…#freedomrally #sydneyprotest pic.twitter.com/tMV37KOdRD
— Tony Lomas (@TonyLomas) July 24, 2021
So… here is the footage of the supposed ‘horse punch’ at the Sydney rally today, another case of “what the media tells you vs. what actually happened” pic.twitter.com/V7o1Yfqlt1
— speakfreely (@databased_01) July 24, 2021
More footage of the incident between the man and police horse Tobruk pic.twitter.com/yik0Tp4lPE
— Andrew Backhouse (@Andytwit123) July 24, 2021
How about this behaviour captured by @brookmitchell @smh pic.twitter.com/b0rQEPAFz1
— Fergus Hunter (@fergushunter) July 24, 2021
Check the video at the bottom from Sydney, Australia.
It is spilling over… pic.twitter.com/Eb2VNEhiGY
— Chaz Paul (@Chazpaull) July 24, 2021