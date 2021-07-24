https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/australian-protester-punches-police-horse/

Posted by Kane on July 24, 2021 1:31 pm

Update — The full video of the incident below shows he did not actually punch the horse, rather pushed it to the side. He was still arrested for abuse of police animal.

Check the video at the bottom from Sydney, Australia.

