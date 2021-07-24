https://therightscoop.com/watch-live-trump-speaks-at-az-protect-our-elections-rally/

45th President of the United States Donald Trump will be speaking at Turning Point USA’s Protect Our Elections Rally in Phoenix, Arizona on July 24th. That’s today, if you’re keeping track of dates anymore.

The coverage has already begun for the event, which features a variety of speakers ahead of the man himself.

We have two options for the live stream below, via Rumble. First is from Turning Point, via Charlie Kirk.





The second is from Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) with a slightly different camera angle and of course interspersed with commentary and interviews.

The event runs all afternoon, but they have not announced a specific time for President Trump.

