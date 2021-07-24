https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/what-you-can-do-to-protect-your-health-if-youve-been-vaccinated/

Introduction by David Linden

Unfortunately, many many people were vaccinated before the dangers thereof became obvious and we are now praying that the consequences for those who were duped by the government into submitting to the experimental biochemical agents they falsely presented as vaccines for a mischievously mispresented virus will not be as serious as many experts have been desperately trying to warn us.

Having said that, we can do a lot more about it than simply sitting around and waiting to see who dies.

We can search out solutions and remedies that might help alleviate or even eliminate some of the harm the pseudo-vaccines do to the human body.

Research is already being hurriedly done in that direction, albeit the vaccine offensive was a surprise attack that caught us unprepared, in the hope that many lives can be saved and much severe illness avoided.

Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, we have a common enemy and the vaccinated could be considered our walking wounded or casualties of the war that has been launched against us.

For vaccinated people who are exposed to the wild SARS COV2 and similar viruses, the effects are likely to be more serious than for the vaccinated, yet the highly effective and safe remedies that have saved so many lives where governments have not actively suppressed them – remedies involving early treatment with Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, vitamin D and so on – will be there for those who want to use them.

And the following article gives some pointers as to other things the vaccinated can do to counter the harm done by the biochemical agents they have been injected with.

I hope to bring you more articles in similar vein so as to fully arm the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike with some useful knowledge – knowledge that may not yet be perfect and which is still evolving to counter the emergency thrust upon us by enemies within our own government.

And knowledge that in any case is a lot more useful than the junk science and outright lies being spewed out by the government.

SOURCE: David Wolfe http://bit.ly/SpikeProtein This is the updated Nutrition protocol to protect those who’ve been injected with spike protein, graphene oxide and mRNA and the same protocol is useful to protect those concerned with the spike protein and graphene oxide shedding coming off those who’ve been injected. We now have evidence of the latest injections containing: mRNA, spike protein, graphene oxide, SM-102, and numerous other potentially toxic substances (also: some—but not all—injections, appear to be higher in graphene oxide and some appear to be saline placebos). We also have evidence that this protocol works as we are compiling the testimonials of numerous people who were hospitalized or injured after injection and have recovered. If you know someone who has been injected and requires help, please provide them with this Nutrition Protocol: •Coated Silver (1-6 drops per day, depending on degree of exposure) (Coated silver blocks the sulfur-bearing protein on the spikes from entering the cell. Sulfur-rich amino acids on the spike protein interact with silver causing them to fold incorrectly). • NAC (N-acetyl cysteine) (accelerates detoxification and is considered a producer of the super detoxifier glutathione in the body) Dosage: 1200-2400 mg per day on an empty stomach. NAC is recommended to detoxify graphene oxide and SM-102. NAC is tough to find after the FDA recently made it illegal to purchase over the counter in the USA. • Zinc (30-80mg per day depending on immunological pressure) • Vitamin D3* (10,000 IU’s per day) • Lypospheric Vitamin C (30ml, twice daily)* • Quercetin (500-1000 mg, twice daily)* • Iodine* (dosage depends on brand, more is not better. Iodine is a product you have to start with small dosages and build up over time. • PQQ* (20-40 mg per day) Shikimate Main Sources: • Pine Needle Tea for shikimic acid or shikimate (from green edible pine needles) There are toxic pine needles, be careful! When drinking pine needle tea, drink the oil/resin that accumulates too! Shikimate, shikimic acid and their derivatives possess: cancer fighting, antiviral, antimicrobial, anticoagulant and antithrombotic properties. • Fennel and/or Star Anise Tea: These are also an excellent source of shikimate or shikimic acid (which is known to neutralize the spike protein) • C60 (1-3 droppersfull per day): One of the issues we are seeing with those who have been injected is disturbances in their energetic field (magnetism) and hot spots of inflammation. C60 is a rich-source of electrons and acts like a fire extinguisher to inflammation and simultaneously (because it bio-distributes throughout the body) drives a normalization of electron flow throughout the body. In this category, we offer two products, the traditional C60 product* is made by yours truly and the C60 SuperConcentrate* is made by a carbon scientist friend of mine and contains a higher concentration of electrons. C60 is recommended to neutralize spike protein, detoxify graphene oxide and SM-102. • Charcoal (2-4 capsules a day): Charcoal is the pre-eminent detoxifier and when taken on an empty stomach, works its way down into the intestines and activates a blood purification process known as “interstitial dialysis”. Our Kohlbitr* product is the premier activated coconut charcoal in the world and we also now offer the more gentle birch charcoal.* •Citrus fruit (especially blood oranges, due to their high hesperidin content — hesperidin is a chalcone like quercetin that deactivates spike protein) Peppermint (very high in hesperidin) https://t.me/davidavocadowolfe/27625 And • Superherbs to help disable spike protein: Schizandra Berry* (high in shikimate) Triphala formulations: In Sanskrit, the word Triphala means “three fruits”: a combination of Indian gooseberry (Emblica officinalis), black myrobalan (Terminalia chebula) and belleric myrobalan (Terminalia belerica). The terminalia fruits are rich in shikimate. St. John’s Wort (shikimate is found throughout the entire plant and in the flowers) Comfrey Leaf (rich in shikimate) Feverfew (leaves and flowers are rich in shikimate) Gingko Biloba Leaf (rich in shikimate) GiantHyssop or Horsemint (Agastache urtifolia) (rich in shikimate) LiquidAmbar (Sweet Gum tree) A tea of the spiky seed pods is rich in shikimate. •Foods: Carrots and Carrot Juice (rich in Shikimate) Dandelion Leaf (Common dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) efficiently blocks the interaction between ACE2 cell surface receptor and spike protein D614, mutants D614G, N501Y, K417N and E484K in vitro) •Plant Sprouts: Wheatgrass and Wheatgrass Juice (the young blades are high in shikimate) Legume family beans that are generally considered to be rich in shikimate. I have found testing of 5 sprouts and all were rich in shikimate: red kidney bean (Phaseolus vulgaris), moth bean (Vigna aconitifolia), soy bean (Glycine max), mung bean (Vigna radiata) and alfalfa (Medicago saliva). All these were analysed for their shikimic acid content during germination: so the sprouting process is key to activate shikimate production. •Nattokinase (enzyme) and Natto is a traditional Japanese food made from soybeans fermented with Bacillus subtilis var. natto. Natto (also rich in vascular protective Vitamin K2) and Nattokinase have a history of being used to prevent blood clots. The idea is here is that the enzyme Nattokinase goes to work dissolving clots. 2000-4000 Fibrinolytic Units per day (2-4 capsules) with or without food. •Serrapeptase (enzyme): is an anti-inflammatory proteolytic enzyme in the trypsin family. Like other proteolytic enzymes, serrapeptase helps break down proteins into smaller particles. It can promote healing by reducing fluid and debris accumulation that occur around necrotic or injured tissue. Dosage: 100-200 mg on an empty stomach per day. •Ozone and Oxygen therapies are effective at degrading spike protein and graphene oxide. All forms are recommended from consuming MMS to drinking ozonated water or using ozonated water for enemas and even ozone injections by a trained health professional. *Indicates products found in one place here: http://bit.ly/SpikeProtein Please Share! People are gonna need this https://t.me/davidavocadowolfe/27626 People’s Media News Dashboard First published on UK Reloaded

