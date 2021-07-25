https://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/14-year-old-is-second-person-be-charged-march-shooting-death-man-duquesne/TEXSE6CAU5E5ZPIY6QQYMM2NJE/

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County Police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of a man this spring.

Carlo Owens, 14, turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon and is facing charges in connection with the March 14 shooting death of Damont Adams, 21.

Adams was found shot to death on Ferndale Avenue in Duquesne.

On June 10, police arrested Tyion Simmons-McClain of Duquesne.

Investigators said Simmons-Mcclain and Owens were meeting up with Adams to buy marijuana, and that the pair also planned to rob him.

©2021 Cox Media Group