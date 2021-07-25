https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/police-investigating-after-12-year-old-killed-drive-by-shooting-monroe/SIVXSFOXK5H5BPZSZIECC4ONIA/

MONROE, N.C. — Two men have been arrested and police are searching for two others accused of a drive-by shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead in Monroe, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. Saturday on Icemorlee Street.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Her identity has not been released at this point.

Police investigating after 12-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe (WSOC)

Authorities believe the child was sitting with friends on a picnic table when a black Ford SUV drove by, and someone inside started shooting. The SUV sped away after, police said.

[ ALSO READ: 2 hospitalized after shooting in University City, CMPD says ]

On Sunday, police arrested 20-year-old Javon Robinson and 19-year-old Darius Roland and charged them with first-degree murder. They are both being held at the Union County Jail without bond.

Authorities said they are searching for 22-year-old Jamari Crowder and that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.” He is facing charges for first-degree murder.

Officers are also searching for a third person they believe is involved in the shooting. Authorities said his name is Jamari, but are working to identify him.

Javon Robinson, Darius Roland, Jamari Crowder, Jamari Javon Robinson, Darius Roland, Jamari Crowder, Jamari (WSOC)

“Our officers have done an amazing job in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the individuals who committed this crime are not only identified, but also apprehended and brought to justice,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for. These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever.”

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Police have also recovered the 2004 Ford SUV that was involved.

No other people were hurt during the shooting.

[ ALSO READ: Family frightened, displaced after someone shot into their north Charlotte home ]

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” Gilliard said. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child, and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence”

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers are talking with nearby residents and collecting any video evidence available.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(Watch Below: 2 hospitalized after shooting in University City, CMPD says)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

