http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D8GTo2HC2HY/

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 20,000 migrants in one week, officials say. The number of migrants illegally crossing the border continues to escalate even as the hottest part of the Texas summer approaches.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted that his agents apprehended more than 20,000 migrants in just the past week. “It’s the hottest part of the summer and apprehensions are skyrocketing!” the chief wrote.

It’s the hottest part of the summer and apprehensions are skyrocketing! #USBP Apprehensions surpassed the 1-million milestone in June. NOW- this week alone – #RGV has apprehended more than 20K illegally present migrants. pic.twitter.com/chGrcYGC3Q — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) July 25, 2021

Hastings’ announcement follows reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showing the apprehension of more than 1 million migrants in the first nine months of this fiscal year. The report reveals that 331,661 of the 1,076,242 migrant apprehensions occurred in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Migrant apprehensions in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, the nation’s busiest sector, jumped more than 460 percent over the previous year’s report of 59,083. The largest percentage of apprehensions were of citizens of Honduras (128,675), Guatemala (72,736), Mexico (62,682), and Honduras (43,350) the report states.

Nearly half of the apprehended migrants were classified as single adults (154,602), the report continues. This was followed by 131,380 family units and 45,679 unaccompanied minors.

The apprehension of more than 20,000 migrants in a single week provides a glimpse into the ever-increasing number of migrants crossing the border following the changes in border and immigration policies under the Biden administration. This week’s apprehension of 20,000 migrants compares to just under 60,000 for the entire month of June.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

