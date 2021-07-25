https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/25/68-year-old-man-punched-and-kicked-during-an-absolutely-brutal-daylight-robbery-in-brooklyn/

The NYPD is attempting to identify the man seen in this video below assaulting and then robbing a 68-year-old man in Brooklyn during a brazen attack in broad daylight.

Warning: Graphic video:

WANTED for A Robbery in the vicinity of Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street. #Brooklyn @NYPD75pct on 7/24/21 @ 9:05 AM The perpetrator punched and kicked victim and removed his property. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! pic.twitter.com/o5itGsfgL7 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 25, 2021

The man, who was repeatedly punched and kicked, reportedly suffered a broken wrist and nose in the brutal assault:

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 7/24/21 at approx 9:05 AM, in the vicinity of Pitkin Ave and Barbey St in Brooklyn, the suspect approached a 68-year-old male, assaulted him, causing a broken wrist & nose, then removed his property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SLpC72eRhS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 25, 2021

And in case Dems are curious, last year’s “defund the police” is not sitting very well with their base:

These are staggering new poll numbers from @USATODAY on the views of Detroit residents on issues of crime and policing, and constitute yet more evidence of how wide the gap is between the discourse of media elites on these questions and everyone else:https://t.co/6Uw4sxyUQb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2021

“Amid a jump in violent crime in this and other cities nationwide, Detroit residents report being much more worried about public safety than about police misconduct…. By an overwhelming 9-1, they would feel safer with more cops on the street, not fewer.” — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2021

Black residents in Detroit care much more about stopping violent crime than they do reforming the police. White residents care more about reforming the police by a small margin. Who is most victimized by crime and who isn’t is a huge factor in the discourse on these issues. pic.twitter.com/J8jxjTqBgt — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2021

AOC, @JamaalBowmanNY, and @RashidaTlaib spent a full year chanting DEFUND THE POLICE!! Then, when it came time to fund the police that protects them — the Capitol Police — they refused to block the $2 billion increase, but chose to give Pelosi the huge increase she demanded. pic.twitter.com/YHKRa8R7m7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2021

