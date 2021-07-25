https://noqreport.com/2021/07/25/after-confrontation-with-tucker-in-fly-fishing-shop-montana-mans-real-identity-comes-out/

Tucker Carlson was recently accosted in a fly fishing shop in Livingston, Montana by someone who people have referred to as ‘Montana man.’ The video has captured widespread attention, but new information has arisen about the man who called Tucker the “worst human being.”

The belligerent man berating Carlson in front of his daughter uploaded the video of the incident onto Instagram under the account Dan Bailey. Dan Bailey posted it onto Instagram with the comment: “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an asshole!”

Bailey had more to say about Carlson on his Instagram video excerpt: “This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

While in the store, however, Tucker Carlson handled the aggressive man’s tirade coolly. The audience can decide for themselves who came off as an “asshole.”

“I don’t care, man,” Bailey said as he got in Carlson’s face. “Dude, you are the worst human being known to man. I want you to know that.”

“I’m not going to debate you,” Carlson […]