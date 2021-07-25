https://freebeacon.com/politics/cape-covid/

Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard are the premier summer stomping grounds for obnoxious libs who enjoy feeling morally superior to their fellow Americans. According to science, however, they have also become COVID-19 hotspots as reckless libs flee to the beach in droves.

The Massachusetts vacation havens like to boast that they are some of the most-vaccinated locales in the country. They aren’t so boastful of late, or at least they shouldn’t be. A Fourth of July outbreak in Cape Cod’s Provincetown has resulted in at least 250 confirmed cases, prompting local officials to issue an advisory urging people to wear masks indoors.

Following the July 4 weekend on Martha’s Vineyard, health officials reported more new COVID-19 cases in four days than they had in the previous six weeks. Evidence suggests journalists are at least partially to blame.

“Guys Covid has changed things. I’m at the whitest white person wedding ever on Martha’s Vineyard and literally every guest has been on the dance floor since the first song,” journalist Lucy Huber tweeted on July 12, days before cases on the island started to spike.

Some context is necessary to better understand the extent to which residents of (and visitors to) these so-called boat shoe strongholds are out of touch with average Americans. Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket had some of the highest concentrations of Pete Buttigieg donors in the country. The 39-year-old former South Bend mayor was one of the most annoying candidates of the 2020 cycle.

Provincetown, the site of the recent outbreak, was particularly fond of Buttigieg. Not surprisingly, it is 91.5 percent white and has a median family income of $87,228. Buttigieg’s support among black voters, meanwhile, barely registered as statistically significant over the course of his failed campaign.

He will never be president.