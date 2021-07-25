https://thelibertyloft.com/americas-frontline-doctors-lawsuit-part-2-vaccines-are-untested-unnecessary-and-dangerous/

Charlotte, NC — Lawyers for America’s Frontline Doctors have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The suit is seeking a preliminary injunction to halt the use of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for those under 18, those with immunity from natural infection and until there is “truly voluntary, informed consent.” The jabs have been given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As previously reported, the lawsuit aims to expose the big lie of the pandemic that never was. In this article, we’ll take a look at the evidence and expert testimony in the suit showing the vaccines to be untested, unnecessary and dangerous.

The lawsuit alleges that the vaccines put recipients at an increased risk of death, vascular disease, autoimmune disease, neurological damage, chronic disease and dangers to reproductive health. It warns of more virulent strains of the virus due to the vaccines and tainting of blood supply as those who have received the mRNA shots (Pfizer and Moderna) are allowed to give blood.

Additionally, the vaccinated have enhanced antibody dependency, according to the suit: “The vaccine amplifies the infection rather than preventing damage. It may only be seen after months or years of use in populations around the world.”

To maintain the EUA, it must be proven that the vaccines are “effective.” The jabs have not gone through the rigorous testing making all those submitting to it now part of a massive experiment. And so far, the results aren’t good.

The lawsuit notes that vaccine testing typically takes between 10 to 15 years including research and discovery, pre-clinical animal studies and four phases of clinical human trials.

“This 10-15 year testing process has been abandoned for purposes of the Vaccines,” the lawsuit states. “The first human-to-human transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not confirmed until January 20, 2020, and less than a year later both mRNA Vaccines had EUAs and for the first time in history this novel mRNA technology was being injected into millions of human beings.”

It adds: “All of the stages of testing have been compressed in time, abbreviated in substance, and are overlapping, which dramatically increases the risks of the Vaccines. Plaintiffs’ investigation indicates that Moderna and Pfizer designed their Vaccines in only two days. It appears that pharmaceutical companies did not independently verify the genome sequence that China released on January 11, 2020. It appears that the Vaccines were studied for only 56 days in macaques, and 28 days in mice, and then animal studies were halted. It appears that the pharmaceutical companies discarded their control groups receiving placebos, squandering the opportunity to learn about the rate of long-term complications, how long protection against the disease lasts and how well the Vaccines inhibit transmission.”

Various normal studies were considered unnecessary to rush the shots, according to the lawsuit, and Americans have “not been properly informed of these dramatic departures from the standard testing process, and the risks they generate.”

For those under 18, they account for only 1.7% of virus cases with effectively “no severe cases” and “almost all of which were very mild,” the lawsuit states. The suit quotes a British Medical Journal study: “In contrast to other respiratory viruses, children have less severe symptoms when infected with the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.”

“These studies underscore the importance of clearly distinguishing between children hospitalized with SARS-Co-V-2 found on universal testing versus those hospitalized for COVID-19 disease. Both demonstrate that reported hospitalization rates greatly overestimate the true burden of COVID-19 disease in children,” the American Academy of Pediatrics stated.

One expert witness for the lawsuit is Dr. Angelina Farella who is an active board certified and fully licensed pediatrician for more than 25 years.

“There are 104 children age 0-17 who have died from Covid-19 and 287 from Covid + Influenza out of roughly 72 million children in America,” Farella states. “This equals ZERO risk. There is NO public interest in subjecting children to experimental vaccination programs, to protect them from a disease that does not threaten them.”

Farella adds: “Vaccines take years to safely test. It’s not only the number of people tested but the length of time that is important when creating new vaccines. Emergency Use Authorization was granted prematurely for adolescents, before ANY trials were completed. Moderna is scheduled to complete trials on October 31, 2022, and Pfizer is scheduled to complete trials on April 27, 2023. There were no trial patients under the age of 18. The FDA and these pharma companies are currently allowing children 12 years old to receive this shot, when they were never studied in the trials. Never before in history have we given medications that were not FDA approved to people who were not initially studied in the trial.”

Regarding those who have natural immunity from previous infection, the lawsuit presents expert testimony from Dr. Richard Urso, a practicing medical doctor who has treated more than 300,000 patients in his career.

“COVID recovered patients are at extremely high risk to a vaccine,” Urso said. “They retain an antigenic fingerprint of natural infection in their tissues. They have all the requisite components of immune memory. Vaccination may activate a hyperimmune response leading to a significant tissue injury and possibly death.”

And all of this vaccine push comes despite multiple treatments for COVID-19 which should make the EUA void. The lawsuit says “Ivermectin, Budesonide, Dexamethasone, convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies, vitamin D, Zinc, Azithromycin, Hydroxychloroquine, Colchicine and remdesivir are being used to great effect, and they are far safer than the COVID-19 vaccines.”

“Inexplicably, the Defendants never formed or assigned a task force to research and review existing alternatives for preventing and treating COVID-19. Instead, the Defendants and others set about censoring both concerns about the Vaccines, and information about safe and effective alternatives,” the lawsuit adds.

