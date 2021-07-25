https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arizona-republican-senator-michelle-ugenti-rita-booed-off-stage-before-trump-speech/
Arizona state senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita is one of two republicans who voted with Democrats to kill SB1241 and the audience yesterday lets her know exactly how they feel.
PHOENIX AZ: @MichelleUgenti booed off stage the moment she walked out at The Turning Point Action Election integrity event with President Donald J Trump
Brutal pic.twitter.com/KJKJO9CKv7
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 24, 2021