https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arizona-republican-senator-michelle-ugenti-rita-booed-off-stage-before-trump-speech/

Posted by Kane on July 25, 2021 2:40 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Arizona state senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita is one of two republicans who voted with Democrats to kill SB1241 and the audience yesterday lets her know exactly how they feel.



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...