At least 29 people were shot, seven of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports the first shooting fatality occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday “in the 7000 block of South Merrill.” The victim was walking by a sidewalk when someone shot him multiple times, killing him.

Hours later, at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a man was standing on a sidewalk ” in the 1700 block of North Moody” when someone fired shots from a passing sedan. The man was shot in the head and fatally wounded.

Also at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old was shot and killed while standing in a backyard “in the 6800 block of South Peoria.”

The victim of drive-by shooting was discovered shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday “in the 0-100 block of East 79th Street.” The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A man was shot and killed at 1:49 p.m. Saturday while walking on the sidewalk “in the 5000 block of West Augusta.” Police suspect two gunmen were involved in the man’s death.

At 3:52 p.m. a 20-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle “in the 5800 block of South Western.” Another individual who was with the 20-year-old was shot as well, but did die.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes the seventh shooting fatality occurred about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, when a 31-year-old man was shot “in the 500 block of East 79th Street.” The 31-year-old was on the sidewalk when someone walked up, pulled a gun, and opened fire. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Breibart News noted that 13 were shot Thursday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and nearly 30 people were shot on Wednesday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

