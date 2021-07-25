https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/freedom-protests-australia-is-getting-spicy/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Wow.. people in #Sydney CBD, #Australia chanting ‘You serve us’ pic.twitter.com/OP3P4RwCNO
— Wong Do Mein (@wong_do_mein) July 24, 2021
Check this first clip — The natives are getting restless in Sydney and Melbourne.
Freedom Protests
Peaceful anti local down protest in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/0kxGAb9CVn
— ماك🧢מאק (@beingrealmac) July 24, 2021
NEW 🚨 Scenes from large anti-lockdown protest rally in Sydney, Australia pic.twitter.com/THIKJKXOHK
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 24, 2021