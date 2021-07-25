https://www.oann.com/bitcoin-leaps-12-to-six-week-high/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bitcoin-leaps-12-to-six-week-high



FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 26, 2021

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Cryptocurrencies jumped on Monday, sending bitcoin as much as 12.5% higher to its strongest since mid-June.

Bitcoin was last up 7.3% at $37,983 and rival cryptocurrency ether rose 4.5% to stand at a three-week high of $2,290.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

