https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/blm-praised-cuba-at-event-with-venceremos-brigade/

Black Lives Matter praised Cuba’s “alternative model of social development based on the principles of equality and solidarity” while promoting an event the group co-hosted with Venceremos Brigade – an extreme communist front group founded in 1969 by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and run by the Cuban intelligence service.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) Twitter account publicized the event in a January 19th, 2015 post highlighting how activist Monica Dennis was “representing #blacklivesmatter and bridging connections between Cuba and U.S. anti-blackness.”

The group co-hosting – Venceremos Brigade – is a known communist front operation founded in 1969 by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and run by the Cuban intelligence service.

BLM leaders even appear to have taken a trip to the country with the front group, raising questions as to the levels of foreign interference in U.S. domestic politics over the past several decades at the hands of far-left, foreign government funded, communist factions.

According to 400-page report compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the group’s primary goal is “the recruitment of individuals who are politically oriented and who someday may obtain a position, elective or appointive, somewhere in the U.S. Government, which would provide the Cuban Government with access to political, economic and military intelligence.”

The Cuban group “began as a joint venture of the Castro government and [the U.S.-based] Students for a Democratic Society [SDS], the leftist, antiwar organization that gave birth to the Weather Underground terrorist group,” the Atlantic noted . BLM founder Patrisse Cullors trained as an organizer for a decade at the Labor/Community Strategy Center, which was founded and run by prominent SDS and Weather Underground activist Eric Mann

Monica Dennis’s professional bio boasts of “organizing the Black Lives Matter Ride to Ferguson” and assisting in the “development of the Black Lives Matter Network.”

Co-host Venceremos Brigade tweeted a quote from BLM’s Dennis at the event: “We can have a socialist approach, but we also need an anti-racist approach with that” -Monica from Black Lives Matter #BlackLivesMatter.”

A Facebook page for the event – “Venceremos Brigade & Black Lives Matter Presents: From Ferguson to NYC to Cuba” – describes it as an “open dialogue and panel discussion on solidarity movements for racial justice.”

Its description continues with BLM pointing to Cuba as an “alternative model of social development based on the principles of equality and solidarity”:

“As masses of people are rising up against racist state terror and proclaiming that Black Lives Matter, it is imperative that we lift up Cuba as an alternative model of social development based on the principles of equality and solidarity. We must draw the connections between the struggle to affirm the value of black life and the struggle to defend a revolutionary society from attack by the same forces responsible for the deaths of Mike Brown, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Eric Garner, Tarika Wilson, and many, many more.”

BLM also posits that “we must understand and learn from Cuba” with respect to its “historic commitment to racial justice and international unity”:

“We must understand and learn from Cuba’s great victory not only in terms of its overcoming US imperialism, but also—and especially in this moment—in terms of its historic commitment to racial justice and international unity. We must remember Cuba’s decisive contributions to the movements for African liberation, Cuba’s leading role in battling Ebola in West Africa, and Cuba’s principled decision to grant political asylum to Assata Shakur.”



BLM also rebukes America’s efforts to “destroy the Cuban revolution”: “Since 1961 the US government has maintained an anti-Cuba agenda from implementing a travel ban, economic blockade, and subvert acts of terrorism in an effort to destroy the Cuban revolution and oppress the Cuban people. Over more than 50 years, Cuba has built and successfully defended its revolution against relentless aggression from the US government.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

