ONE of Britney Spears’ oldest friends and agent has broken his silence on the singer.

Cade Hudson took to his Instagram to say “enough is enough” and he got “thousands of death threats” from Britney’s fans who accused him of “brainwashing” her.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her -Britney lm now speaking up,” he wrote, according to TMZ.

In the lengthy post Cade advocated for Britney to be released from conservatorship and opened up about what led to her breakdown years ago.

“Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship?” he wrote.

“Sexism at its best.”

Cade added: “This is a violation of someone’s basic human rights that were taken away. I’ve kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won’t even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet.”

The talent agent talked about the “real” Britney who was loving and charitable. Cade also called out the “one person” who supported Britney but was also “silenced.”

“The system and the public failed her. Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken,” Cade wrote.

“I’ll end with a few things, one person who was in her life (again legally can’t name names) was also silenced by the people around her. You silencers know who you are. This person has her best interest at heart.”

He finished by writing, “it’s time to get my girl back.”

“Even if people don’t see it now, it will come out. To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too,” Cade wrote.

“The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I’m publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY.”

The former Mickey Mouse Club member has been more vocal on social media since scoring a big conservatorship win earlier this month.

Earlier in July, she scored a major victory in her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

The Sun confirmed that Judge Penny has permitted the hiring of Britney’s legal choice, Mathew S. Rosengart, who was a former federal prosecutor, to represent her.

After the ruling, Britney told the court in Los Angeles that she wanted her father Jamie to be charged with conservatorship abuse.

On Wednesday, she even promised that she’s “not even close” to saying “all I needed to say” in a stark warning to those who controlled her finances and health decisions for almost 14 years.

