Patrick Reed will compete in his second Olympic Games after replacing Bryson DeChambeau in the field in Tokyo. DeChambeau is unable to compete for Team USA after testing positive for COVID-19 as part of the final testing protocol before he left the United States for the Olympics 2020 in Japan.

Jon Rahm, the world’s top-ranked player and winner of this year’s U.S. Open, also tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the final testing protocol before leaving for Japan and will be unable to represent Spain in Tokyo. The Spanish Olympic Committee stated that without adequate time to find a replacement and comply with the necessary health protocols required for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Spain will only be represented by Adri Arnaus.

Reed joins Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele on Team USA’s men’s golf team. Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda will represent the United States in the women’s competition.

