Democrats have packed their massive infrastructure bill with everything under the sun.

Roads and bridges make up a small portion of the spending which covers everything from climate change to child care.

But it gets worse. Budget watchdogs are now saying that the massive bill will cost much more than Democrats are saying, by a massive two trillion dollars.

Just The News reports:

Budget watchdogs project Dem infrastructure plans to cost up to $5.5T — $2T more than advertised The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has estimated that President Biden’s infrastructure proposals will cost up to $2 trillion more than Democrats are projecting. The White House and Democratic congressional leaders are preparing a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that includes policies in Biden’s Build Back Better agenda such as universal pre-K, tuition-free community college and financial support for childcare. Democrats have referred to the reconciliation bill has a “human infrastructure” budget bill. It could also include the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have said they won’t pass a separate, bipartisan $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure framework until a filibuster-proof reconciliation spending bill gets passed. Marc Goldwein, senior vice president and senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told Just the News that his organization has estimated that the reconciliation package will cost much more than $3.5 trillion over 10 years based on the proposed policies that have been released so far. “It seems like they’re going to have a bunch of policies that go for not the full 10 years and expire early,” he said. “We’ve estimated that the reconciliation bill is actually more like $5-5.5 trillion worth of policies and they are fitting into a $3.5 trillion framework by cutting it off early.”

The American people are being scammed.

Republicans should just say no to all of this.

