Four police officers – two from the U.S. Capitol police force, and two D.C. officers – have agreed to provide the first round of public testimony when the controversial select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol siege begins hearings Tuesday.

The officers will testify about their experiences during the breach, which will reportedly include accounts of physical and verbal abuse. Each of the four officers have afforded the press previous interviews, and some were involved in the effort to lobby Congress to create an independent commission to examine the siege – to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has declared a boycott of the committee after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s last week rejected two of his committee picks: Reps. Jim Banks, of Indiana, and Jim Jordan, of Ohio.

McCarthy has threatened to retaliate against any member of his conference who agrees to be a part of Pelosi’s effort. So far, only two have. Reps. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, each of whom voted to establish a Jan. 6 committee and to impeach then-President Trump on the charge he incited the siege.

Pelosi says other Republicans have expressed interest in serving, but declined on Sunday to name them publicly and did not specify how many GOP members are being considered. It is unclear when the select committee appointments will be finalized.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who led the prosecution during Trump’s second impeachment trial, has said the committee will focus on “why we were not prepared for the president to unleash the violence against us and what that means in terms of security.”

He also hopes to identify which groups and political entities joined forces to cause the siege.

Authorities estimate that roughly 10,000 people marched to the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, including 800 who entered the buildings. About 550 have thus far been charged with crimes, and close to 170 have been accused of assaulting or otherwise impeding law enforcement.

