https://thelibertydaily.com/cdc-quietly-revokes-rt-pcr-emergency-use-authorization-because-they-counted-covid-19-and-influenza-together/

Here’s a punch in the gut for a nation that’s already hurting. As it turns out, the so-called “gold standard” testing referenced by so many “doctors” like Anthony Fauci, as well as government officials across the board, has had its Emergency Use Authorization revoked.

The CDC announced, albeit quietly, on Wednesday that the RT-PCR tests used to tell millions of Americans they’re infected with Covid-19 has been unable to accurately differentiate between the various coronaviruses. Of particular note is the inability of these tests to know whether someone is infected with Covid-19 or influenza.

Are you freaking kidding me? https://t.co/exEqkFxl4w — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 25, 2021

To be clear, this is not a new development. These assays have been known for years to be unable to distinguish between the different types of coronaviruses, but they ran with it anyway. According to the CDC website [emphasis added]:

After December 31, 2021, CDC will withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only. CDC is providing this advance notice for clinical laboratories to have adequate time to select and implement one of the many FDA-authorized alternatives. … In preparation for this change, CDC recommends clinical laboratories and testing sites that have been using the CDC 2019-nCoV RT-PCR assay select and begin their transition to another FDA-authorized COVID-19 test. CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses. Such assays can facilitate continued testing for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 and can save both time and resources as we head into influenza season. Laboratories and testing sites should validate and verify their selected assay within their facility before beginning clinical testing.

As bureaucrats are wont to do, they give just enough information for their target audience to take action while omitting any details that explain the root cause. In this case, there are two reasons for this move. The first is very straight-forward. They’re switching fearmongering tactics.

The RT-PCR assays could detect the presence of a coronavirus from a swab in real-time, making it a good indicator of the potential for Covid-19 infection. In a sane world that wasn’t driven by a nefarious agenda, positive results on the RT-PCR tests would have been treated as indicators that someone needed to get a real test, like an antigen test, to determine if they were infected. But this isn’t a sane world and the powers-that-be saw an opportunity to bump up numbers to drive panic. They ran with it, and revoking the EUA means they’re done with that particular type of fearmongering. The RT-PCR assays served their purpose.

The other reason for this move is very concerning. This shift and its timing both indicate the powers-that-be are anticipating a need to differentiate between the various coronaviruses. If it really is the need to differentiate Covid-19 and influenza as they’re claiming, then that jibes with the sudden push to maximize or even mandate flu vaccines within months. If that’s the scenario they have planned, expect a sudden surge in flu cases after a year where they “miraculously” disappeared thanks to RT-PCR tests claiming everything was Covid-19.

If it’s not really flu they’re trying to detect, what is it? What do they know? What do they have planned? Is there another novel coronavirus on its way? Are they expecting Covid-19 variants to mutate into variants that will require different treatments, perhaps different “vaccines”?

If we’ve learned anything in the last year-and-a-half, it’s that we cannot dismiss “conspiracy theories” without asking real questions. I was never a conspiracy theorist in the past just as I was never an anti-vaxxer, but 2020 and 2021 have made me realize things really are as bad as some have been saying. Reality may be worse than the dystopian future they’ve been warning us about for years.

The RT-PCR tests they’ve been touting for 17-months are suddenly being blacklisted by the CDC. They lied from the start and they’re switching to new lies for whatever is coming around the corner. Question everything, folks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

