The Citizens Against Political Prosecution held a rally on Sunday in New York City. The event was held to raise awareness in support of the January 6th patriots who are currently being abused in the DC gulag.

The event had barely gotten started when a large mob of derranged antifa members gathered in a nearby park. They marched over to the event holding signs that said “we will replace you” and “F— Justice, we want revenge.”

Group of Antifa organized at zuccotti park and started marching through NYC streets for a “far right free nyc” They’re marching towards a right wing group protesting charges against j6 rioters Two protesters have antifa flags, another has a “Fuck Justice we want Revenge” banner pic.twitter.com/bvr0aeWHyT — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 25, 2021

Once they got close enough they hurled eggs at the protesters and screamed their mindless chants directed at the crowd.

The mob harassed people as they tried to get through the park to access the event. Two brave women, draped in Trump gear and the American flag, refused to be intimidated by them and yelled back “this is my country.”

Antifa confront group of Asian protesters in Manhattan. The Asian woman shouts, “Freedom of speech!” Video by @elaadeliahu: pic.twitter.com/1w0annBPmE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2021

As they are known to do, they were also threatening journalists who were filming and even assaulted one as he tried to walk past their blockade. A NYPD officer separated them and told the man filming to accommodate the mob by going another way.

No wonder the guy was asking “what country am I in right now?”

Antifa harass & block videographer from free movement in public at the antifa protest in Zuccotti Park, NYC. Video by @realJamesKlug: pic.twitter.com/ABF1LXyOta — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2021

They also had agents from the ACLU called “protest monitors” who were “alerting” the black-bloc enforcers about people who were filming, sending them to try and put a stop to it.

I was undercover, this nyclu “protest monitor” was alerting others that I was there, according to a source pic.twitter.com/yhJCfeO9p2 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 25, 2021

The lunatics repeatedly clashed with police and, in one exchange, an unhinged comrade promised to not allow “another one of these rallies (in) peace.” He also told the officer he would “hang a proud boy” and “do it in front of him.”

NYPD made multiple arrests of antifascists today. During an arrest of one antifascist, NYPD SRG cop Tarangelo (badge 6740) got defensive over other antifascists talking shit about Proud Boys & their rallies. So this NYPD cop started talking shit to an antifascist. pic.twitter.com/9RLwlZbMhn — Ash J (@AshAgony) July 25, 2021

These terriorists have only become more emboldened under the Biden regime. They have had hundreds of cases dismissed despite their violent actions and despite thousands of hours of video evidence that documents their crimes.

Yet, they swear “Antifa is just an idea.”

“Antifa is an idea.”

– Joe Biden So this guy is an idea waving a flag of an idea. pic.twitter.com/WcOLzi9iG7 — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 25, 2021

The New Yorkers who are standing up for the political captives of the deep state have it especially hard, they are truly patriots.

Not only do they have to put up with these psychos in their black costumes, they live in a city run by marxist Bill DeBlasio, a state run by Governor Cuo-vid, and with a federal government lead by a Chinese puppet.

