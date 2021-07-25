http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/LdFqZ7-slIs/bay-area-bodybuilder-cowboy-artist-16304506.php

In his 82 years, Gerald “The Maestro” Gaxiola has been an artist, a bodybuilder, a philosopher, a writer, a singer/songwriter, a leather worker, a salesman and an aircraft mechanic.

Above all, he is a Bay Area legend. Gaxiola has lived in Albany for decades, where he became a visible figure thanks to his handmade rhinestone cowboy outfits and “Maestro Day,” a short-lived celebration of art, life and cowboys.

Gaxiola has not held a day job for nearly five decades. He’s painted an estimated 11,000 works of art, but refuses to sell them. He lives, indubitably, the artist’s life.





Much of Gaxiola’s story must be pieced together like a trail of breadcrumbs. When I asked him to be interviewed for this piece, he gently refused, citing his old age. He pointed me to his information-filled website, which serves as a patchwork recollection of his life and work.

His story begins on a 300-acre farm in San Luis Obispo, where a small Gaxiola would frolic amongst the pigs, chickens and cows. Gaxiola, a seventh-generation Californian, was abandoned by his gambler father and raised by a movie-loving mother. At 19, he married his childhood sweetheart, Alice, and moved to the Bay Area in 1957.

To make a living, he worked at the bygone Pan American Airways in San Francisco as an aircraft mechanic. He later became a traveling hardware salesman, but quit and moved to Oakland to pursue journeyman printing.

“The idea of selling something to somebody goes against my grain,” he’s quoted as saying on his resplendent website. “To this day, I can’t stand TV commercials.”

Courtesy of the Criterion Collection

Eventually, Gaxiola gave up journeyman printing. This is arguably the turning point in the Gaxiola mythology, the make-or-break moment that dictated the rest of his life. He decided to become an artist.

“Growing up on a ranch in a small town he always thought that art was something done by ‘them,’ never by ‘us,’” he writes in the bio section of his website. “However, he was persuaded by a woman who was firing some of his ceramics to take art seriously and go to art college.”

In 1996, he enrolled at the California College of Arts and Craft in Oakland, but saw his classmates at CCA as spoiled and entitled. As a 30-year old working working full-time with a wife of 12 years, “he did not exactly fit in with the young, mostly well off, students.”

Then he stumbled upon “The Letters of Vincent Van Gogh” by Mark Roskill, identifying with the “outsider” status of Van Gogh and his attention to the simple things in life: vineyards, orchards and fields of hay. Gaxiola eventually “came to realize that art was not an intellectual pursuit or a privilege for only the well to do,” he writes, but “much deeper than that.”

“It was about the human soul.”

Courtesy of the Criterion Collection

Upon this realization, Gaxiola quit his day job and art school to devote himself entirely to his prolific practice. His paintings show clear inspiration from Van Gogh and Picasso. They depict nature scenes, city blocks, groups of people. If you can think it, Gaxiola has probably painted it.

He quickly became well-known in the area, though galleries and museums refused to show his work because he wouldn’t accept any payment (it’s admittedly unclear how he makes enough to live). Eventually, a church in Berkeley offer him the opportunity to paint a large religious mural. The priest began to call him “Maestro,” a la Michaelangelo, and the name stuck.

After a few years, Gaxiola began searching for a new persona. He chose rhinestone cowboys, whom he had respected since his childhood when he’d drive into town to catch the B-western Saturday matinees.

[embedded content]

At this point in our story, another well-known Bay Area figure enters the picture. Filmmaker Les Blank encountered Gaxiola at a “Maestro Day” in 1985 and knew he had to make a documentary about this local man of mystique and mystery.

The resulting film is titled “The Maestro: The King of the Cowboy Artists,” and it’s a sincere, moving portrait of a man who, like Blank, devotes his life to finding the glimmer of art in everything. The film premiered in 1995 and is now streaming on the Criterion Channel.

I find the most clarity about this mercurial man in Blank’s film. In the movie, like recognizes like, an artist meets an artist. It’s a portrait of a man that could never be captured with just words. In moving image, he comes to life.

“Art is a religion, not a business,” he says in the film, perfectly summarizing his life’s abiding philosophy.

There’s another twist to Gaxiola’s story, as one could expect given his history.

In 2009, Gaxiola started what he calls his “Muscle Marathon.” He was 72 at the time and began pursuing bodybuilding.

This was Gaxiola’s second foray into the world of meat and muscle. His first round of bodybuilding began in 1960 and lasted until 1970. Gaxiola trained at Jack Delinger’s famed gym in Oakland. His septuagenarian bodybuilding pursuit was inspired by Japan’s marathon monks of Mt. Hiei.

“This time it was more about my health — both physical and spiritual,” he writes. He stopped smoking, drinking and ate a high-protein, low-calorie diet. The proof is in the photos, which you can view on Gaxiola’s website.

“My marathon is part of my artist’s life now and with it a new image has emerged,” Gaxiola writes. “It has been a slow but deliberate image change from cowboy artist to physical/spiritual artist. It hasn’t been easy…But the transition is sincere and I am comfortable with things as they are now.”

