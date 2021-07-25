https://www.dailywire.com/news/dallas-democrats-blasted-for-soliciting-care-packages-for-tx-dems-who-fled-state-pathetic

The Dallas Democratic Party faced backlash on Sunday after soliciting care packages for the Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled the state earlier this month to prevent the state legislature from being able to do its job.

The 58 Texas Democrats fled the state because they wanted to stop the democratically-elected legislature from being able to pass bills on voter integrity, as well as a variety of other issues, including protecting girls from having to compete against biological males in school sports, protecting life in the womb, and cracking down on Critical Race Theory.

“Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home,” the Dallas Democrats tweeted. “Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping. TY!”

The tweet elicited the following responses on social media:

Comfortably Smug: “They can have all their basic needs met when they go back to Texas and get sent to jail. The audacity of these people to ask for handouts when there are Americans struggling.”

They can have all their basic needs met when they go back to Texas and get sent to jail The audacity of these people to ask for handouts when there are Americans struggling https://t.co/QXoGonmEet — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 25, 2021

Clay Travis: “The Democrats who abandoned Texas are asking for care package donations?! They are grown adults in Washington, DC refusing to do their taxpayer funded jobs. And they are surrounded by plenty of stores where they can buy whatever they want. Pathetic.”

The Democrats who abandoned Texas are asking for care package donations?! They are grown adults in Washington, DC refusing to do their taxpayer funded jobs. And they are surrounded by plenty of stores where they can buy whatever they want. Pathetic. https://t.co/muuV1jgALb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 25, 2021

Matt Rinaldi: “They can get this at the front desk of their luxury hotel. Also, the online reviews for the hotel restaurant recommend the crab cake sandwich with citrus aioli. Hope this helps.”

They can get this at the front desk of their luxury hotel. Also, the online reviews for the hotel restaurant recommend the crab cake sandwich with citrus aioli. Hope this helps. https://t.co/y9AQCWcrvf — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) July 25, 2021

Matt Whitlock: “Important to note that these lawmakers are still getting $221/day in per diem from taxpayers, had private flights and luxury hotel rooms paid for, and are just sitting in hotel conference rooms doing zoom meetings. If you’re feeling charitable please find a better cause.”

Important to note that these lawmakers are still getting $221/day in per diem from taxpayers, had private flights and luxury hotel rooms paid for, and are just sitting in hotel conference rooms doing zoom meetings. If you’re feeling charitable please find a better cause. https://t.co/SspiqFLasr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 25, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): “No Miller Lite?”

Rebeccah Heinrichs: “They’re in hotels in our nation’s capital. If you’re moved to help those truly in need, and want a worthy cause, consider donating to Samaritan’s Purse.”

They’re in hotels in our nation’s capital. If you’re moved to help those truly in need, and want a worthy cause, consider donating to Samaritan’s Purse. https://t.co/gQtKFBdhUQ https://t.co/D8VF3QoE3z — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) July 25, 2021

Mike Beasley: “They need care packages to help them survive Washington, DC because they ran away from doing the job they’re elected to do? Arrest them.”

They need care packages to help them survive Washington, DC because they ran away from doing the job they’re elected to do? Arrest them. https://t.co/ocFJj9eusD — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) July 25, 2021

Jacey Jetton: “This is an insult to all those actually in need today. They can jump back on their private jet and drive their fancy car back to the Capitol where the same donors will take them out for another steak dinner. Texans are waiting for them to get back to work. This is embarrassing.”

This is an insult to all those actually in need today. They can jump back on their private jet and drive their fancy car back to the Capitol where the same donors will take them out for another steak dinner. Texans are waiting for them to get back to work. This is embarrassing. https://t.co/kQH5hmz8J3 — Jacey Jetton (@JaceyJetton) July 25, 2021

Greg Pollowitz: “Never trust a Texan who put a period after the Dr in Dr Pepper.”

Never trust a Texan who put a period after the Dr in Dr Pepper https://t.co/RHBDrA6PCN — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 25, 2021

Jason Johnson: “Unfortunately, I have to head to DC Monday. Happy to act as your courier. We can sew and drink and head back Wednesday. Clowns.”

Unfortunately, I have to head to DC Monday. Happy to act as your courier. We can sew and drink and head back Wednesday. Clowns. https://t.co/cOxlJ32w6M — Jason Johnson (@jasonsjohnson) July 25, 2021

Dennis Bonnen: “tone-deaf (adjective): having or showing an obtuse insensitivity or lack of perception particularly in matters of public sentiment, opinion, or taste.”

tone-deaf (adjective): having or showing an obtuse insensitivity or lack of perception particularly in matters of public sentiment, opinion, or taste #txlege https://t.co/oDas2SYNuN — Dennis Bonnen (@RepDennisBonnen) July 25, 2021

Tom Elliott: “Can I donate toward one-way tickets to outerspace?”

Can I donate toward one-way tickets to outerspace? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2021

