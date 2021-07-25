https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/25/dem-senator-posts-totally-not-staged-photo-leaning-on-a-tractor-talking-on-the-phone-to-biden/

President Biden managed to track down Sen. Michael Bennet on his cell phone while he was out doing a hard day’s work, or so it’s supposed to seem:

Believe it or not, many are questioning the authenticity of that photograph:

LOL. It sure is right up there!

Maybe he gets his work clothes at the same place Sen. Gillibrand gets her cooking aprons.

Is there anything more unrelatable than a politician trying hard to be relatable?

