https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60fe0910bbafd42ff588736e
Syrian military has intercepted two missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets at Damascus suburb of Sayyidah Zaynab over the weekend, successfully thwarting the third such airstrike in a week, using Russ…
NBC says an estimated 17 million people in the United States watched the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, down 36% from the kickoff to the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago. Nielsen says th…
Carlos Osorio/APIt was July 2020, and Nakia Wallace was on the streets of Detroit when, she says, police threw a young man to the ground and placed a knee on his neck. Along with dozens of others, Wal…
Cops for Me – But not for thee… Marxist-Democrat Cori Bush is one of several Democrats who ran a platform to “Defund Police.” But Bush reportedly spent $70,000 on her personal security last year. And …
Black Lives Matter praised Cuba’s “alternative model of social development based on the principles of equality and solidarity” while promoting an event the group co-hosted with Venceremos Brigade – a …