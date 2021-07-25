http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/od2BFhytoOI/

Former President Donald Trump criticized the Green New Deal proposal from Democrats on Saturday as the “Green New Bullshit.”

“The Green New Deal, going to destroy our country, this Green New Deal. It’s green new bullshit,” Trump said. “That’s what it is. It’s bullshit.”

The former president spoke about the “Green New Deal” during a speech in Arizona at Turning Point Action.

Trump said the proposal would try to use taxpayer money to retrofit buildings and get rid of windows to make them more energy-efficient.

Biden seeks to spend $3 trillion more on Green New Deal-like policies after Congress finalizes his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation. https://t.co/i8mXRhb3Ef — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 19, 2021

“Oh great. Well, that sounds good,” Trump said mockingly. “These people are crazy.”

The “Green New Deal” is a radical government spending idea first proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Sen. Ed Markey, (D-MA) in 2019.

Trump mocked the left for their concerns that cows were a threat to the environment for their farts emitting too much methane.

“Whatever happened to cows, remember they were going to get rid of all the cows?” Trump asked.

“We’re here trying to fight for the man and woman on the street in our home towns and yet they’re fighting for the Green New Deal!” pic.twitter.com/JGrUZnOTBa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 23, 2020

He noted that even the left had to quiet down on that rhetoric, as eliminating beef was deeply unpopular.

“They stopped that, people didn’t like that. Remember?” he said. “You know why they were going to get rid of all the cows?”

He suggested that the left would even try to get rid of people to reduce emissions.

“People will be next,” he said. “People will be in there.”

