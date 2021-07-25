https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/video-eric-bolling-has-a-dire-warning-for-his-anti-trump-former-fox-colleague-neil-cavuto/

If there’s one person from Fox News who’s stayed true to their conservative viewers it’s without a doubt Eric Bolling.

Even as the network starting shifting to the left, Bolling stayed true and kept his pro-Trump beliefs thriving.

Of course, as we all know, this was not the case for a lot of Fox hosts, like Neil Cavuto, who has been anti-Trump long before 2016.

Now Bolling and Cavuto have found themselves going head to head in the same time slot and Bolling just fired off the first warning shot and made it clear that he’s coming for Cavuto.

You can watch the video below:

“Neil Cavuto has been nothing but awful to President Trump.” @ericbolling announces his new weekday show on Newsmax that will go against Cavuto on Fox News. @HeatherChilders https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/4u6NBhJOgd — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 24, 2021

We can’t wait to see these two face off and considering Fox New’s steady decline in ratings, this probably won’t even be a fair fight for Bolling.

From The Daily Beast Following a record-setting year in cable news viewership that was spurred by a once-a-century pandemic and a dramatic presidential election—which then climaxed with a one-two punch of Trump inciting an insurrection and Biden’s inauguration—ratings have tumbled across the board as interest in politics has waned. During the month of January, for instance, CNN enjoyed its most-watched month yet, drawing a daily average of 1.907 million total viewers and a total primetime audience of 2.737 million. At the same time, during that same month, Fox News finished third in cable-news ratings for the first time in 20 years, averaging 1.374 million viewers in total day and 2.621 million in primetime. MSNBC, for its part, was second across the board that month, drawing 1.662 million viewers per day and 2.658 million in primetime. One noticeable thing, however, about the large audiences that CNN and MSNBC pulled in during that month is the massive growth it experienced from the same time the previous year. Fox News, on the other hand, actually suffered a year-to-year drop in viewership, despite the historic news cycle.

I think it’s pretty clear that Fox News is about to lose their crown as top conservative network, which Newmax will likely scoop up.

Looks like Cavuto better start working on his resume.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

