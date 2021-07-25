https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60fe2530bbafd42ff5887464
During the rise and fall of the coronavirus last year, vaccines appeared more quickly than expected. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed deserved much of the credit……
The woke religion has many malignant features. One of these is leprosy. Not actually people who have leprosy. But people who are treated like the lepers of the……
The promise of the internet was that it would be a sort of Speaker’s Corner open to anybody and any ideas, an unlimited vista of imagination and innovation….
It has been said that the most important aspect of the 2022 midterm cycles is not going to be the general election, but the primary elections. If that is the……
White privilege is a myth. A relic of a time that no longer exists and that none of us living and raising kids today have ever really experienced….