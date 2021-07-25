https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/former-chicago-mayor-rahm-emanuel-says-must-create-reward-punishment-system-vaccines/

While appearing on on ABC’s “This Week,” former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that there needs to be a “reward-punishment system” to force people to get vaccinated.

Emanuel said that people should not be able to participate in activities within society unless they take the rushed out jabs.

“There’s a lot of things we can do without calling it a mandate. Just make it almost impossible for people to live their lives without being protected and protect us,” panelist Margaret Hoover said.

“I agree. I’m the son of a pediatrician…The fact is no child can show up at school without showing their immunizations, smallpox and measles. You have to make this familiar to people. Second is, I would close the space. If you want to participate in activities, you have to show you are vaccinated. So it becomes a reward-punishment system. You make your own calculation. The fact is there’s data this week that 30% of health care workers are not vaccinated,” Emanuel responded. “They have got to lead by example.”

He added, “My own recommendation is the religious community ecumenically, across the board needs to speak up and encourage people. So you hit all populations with a singular message. I do give credit to the White House, whether it’s Fox TV or Republican leaders, getting a chorus of voices, across the spectrum, not just political, religious et cetera, with a singular message and lead by example.”

