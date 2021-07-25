https://www.oann.com/french-lawmakers-approve-bill-to-tackle-fourth-wave-of-coronavirus/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=french-lawmakers-approve-bill-to-tackle-fourth-wave-of-coronavirus
Protesters attend a demonstration called by the French nationalist party “Les Patriotes” (The Patriots) against France’s restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the “Droits de l’Homme” (human rights) esplanade at the Trocadero Square in Paris, France, July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
July 25, 2021
PARIS (Reuters) – The French parliament on Monday approved a bill which will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers as well as require a bolstered health pass in a wide array of social venues as France battles with a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.
(Rporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)