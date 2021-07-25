https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/25/from-woke-to-joke-u-s-mens-basketball-humiliated-by-france-at-the-olympics/

Meanwhile, at the Olympics in Tokyo, the Team USA Men’s Basketball team made up of NBA superstars just got humiliated by France, losing by the score of 83-76:

And goodbye winning streak:

France went on a 16-2 run to close out the first-round match:

And make no mistake, this team is “stacked”:

Although some of the best players in America aren’t in Tokyo:

You know, they have other things to do like promote cartoon movies:

From woke to joke:

***

