Meanwhile, at the Olympics in Tokyo, the Team USA Men’s Basketball team made up of NBA superstars just got humiliated by France, losing by the score of 83-76:

And goodbye winning streak:

🇺🇸 The 25-match Olympic winning streak is OVER 🏀 The USA Men’s Basketball team, led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, were beaten by France 83-76 in a massive #Tokyo2020 upset 😲 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 25, 2021

France went on a 16-2 run to close out the first-round match:

🇫🇷 goes on 16-2 run to close out game over 🇺🇸 basketball 🏀 last lost 2004 vs Ginobli & Argentina pic.twitter.com/oTs2lTf2ga — Marvin L James II (@sportsguymarv) July 25, 2021

And make no mistake, this team is “stacked”:

FRANCE 🇫🇷 They take down a stacked American team in their Olympic basketball opener 83-76 pic.twitter.com/KPpR1gCvwK — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 25, 2021

Although some of the best players in America aren’t in Tokyo:

No LeBron, No Curry, No Kyrie, No Harden, No AD, No Butler… need the best players there. — Craig Sesker (@craigsesker) July 25, 2021

You know, they have other things to do like promote cartoon movies:

Gotta take a moment to give props to you @KingJames. Just finished watching #SpaceJamMovie. Damn good job. Damn good! Kids will love this. Way to go!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 23, 2021

From woke to joke:

Dismal, dreadful and disappointing performance by USA basketball team in first Olympic loss since 2004. Played with no fire, no intensity, no passion and no sense of urgency. And we need the best players on the American squad. No excuse for this. #Olympics — Craig Sesker (@craigsesker) July 25, 2021

