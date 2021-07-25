https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/get-woke-go-broke-olympic-ratings-activist-athletes-sink-33-year-low-video/

Get Woke, Go Broke.

Ratings for Olympics hit a 33-year low for the Opening ceremony.

This number was based on the number of viewers and NOT on the percent of households watching the opening ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony was a woke-fest with healthy athletes marching in face masks in front of an empty stadium.

How sad.

FOX and Friends Weekend reported:

