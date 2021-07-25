https://noqreport.com/2021/07/25/get-woke-go-broke-us-men-lose-to-france-in-mens-basketball-in-the-olympics/

Sports Illustrated reported minutes ago: Team USA men’s basketball woes continued in Tokyo on Sunday with a loss in their first game of the Olympics. The Americans lost to France 83–76 to start 0–1 in Group A. It’s their first Olympic loss since 2004 when the team won Bronze in Athens. TRENDING: Thousands of Patriots Attend Trump Speech in Phoenix – Crowd Circles the Arena – ‘Trump Won’ Banner Dropped from Balcony (Video) Team USA lost its two first exhibition games against Nigeria then Australia to start international play to shock fans. The U.S. usually is a favorite to win gold but finished exhibition play 2–2 and now start the Olympics with a loss. Jrue Holiday just arrived to Tokyo after playing a crucial role in the Bucks’ championship win over the Suns and did his best to give Team USA the same spark. He led the team in scoring and minutes at 18 points in just under 28 minutes of action. But it wasn’t enough. The media is in shock with this development.

