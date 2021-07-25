http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hQDRSSTpoQQ/

Gunmen shot and killed two Mexican journalists this week as the country continues to be labeled one of the most dangerous places for media workers in the world. Mexico recorded five murders of media workers so far this year.

This week, a group of gunmen murdered 47-year-old Ricardo Dominguez Lopez, the owner of the news outlet InfoGuayma. The murder took place in the parking lot of a shopping center in the city of Guaymas, Sonora, El Sol de Mexico reported. Months before, the journalist had spoken out about receiving death threats.

The press freedom organization Article 19, condemned the murder and demanded an investigation from Mexican authorities.

⚠️ARTICLE 19 documenta el asesinato del director de Infoguaymas, Ricardo López, ayer en Guaymas, Sonora. Exige a @fgjesonora aplicar el protocolo homologado para investigar delitos cometidos contra la libertad de expresión y tomar su labor como línea principal de investigación. pic.twitter.com/AxWikJa8uQ — ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex) July 23, 2021

The murder took place just a few yards away from a police station and on the day of Dominguez Lopez’s birthday. According to El Sol de Mexico, in addition to receiving threats, the journalist had been singled out in a video that claimed that he was receiving money from organized crime — a claim that the late journalist claimed was untrue.

The murder in Sonora comes just days after Breitbart Texas reported that a group of gunmen shot and killed Abraham Mendoza, a radio journalist in Morelia, Michoacan. That murder took place along one of the main avenues in the city. Authorities later arrested three gunmen in the case and are looking into his work as a journalist in connection with the murder.

ARTICLE 19 documenta el asesinato del locutor Abraham Mendoza, ocurrido ayer en Morelia, Michoacán. Y exige a la @FiscaliaMich apegarse al Protocolo Homologado para Investigar Crímenes contra la Libertad de Expresión, y considerar como eje de investigación la labor periodística. pic.twitter.com/VHKqkB50Yu — ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex) July 20, 2021

Various press freedom organizations label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for journalists claiming that most of the crimes against them go unpunished.

