Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Gymnastics – Artistic – Women's Uneven Bars – Qualification – Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States in action on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

July 25, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around champion who won four gold medals in Rio and was widely expected to substantially top that number during the Tokyo Games, on Sunday failed to qualify for the finals in the uneven bars.

She has still qualified in the beam, floor, all-around and vault, meaning that if the U.S. team – currently in second place – takes gold, she could potentially win five golds.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

