A suspect is on the run after shooting a 12-year-old child who was sitting at a park picnic table with friends in North Carolina.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Saturday on Icemorlee Drive in Monroe.

The child, who has not been named, was taken to Atrium Union Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

“An initial investigation revealed that the child was sitting at a picnic table with friends when someone inside a vehicle pulled up and began shooting in the direction of the children and then fled. Multiple shell casings were found,” Fox 8 reports. “Police say the child was an innocent bystander, and there were no other victims. They are looking for a possible black Ford Freestyle SUV.”

The investigation is active and police are asking anyone with any potential information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim, and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard in a statement. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child, and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence”

No arrests have been made at this time.

