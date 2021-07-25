https://therightscoop.com/oh-dang-this-hillary-cheney-ad-airing-in-wyoming-is-brutal-youll-love-it/

I love this ad. It’s smart, it’s effective, it’s true, and it’s mean. What more can you ask for from a political ad, I ask you.

The Club For Growth is airing it in Wyoming attacking RINO Liz Cheney and it nails here to the wall. I mean it is right on the money, y’all.





From The Hill:

Star-Tribune reports that Club for Growth spent over $40,000 on the ad: $13,720 on TV ad slots, around $9,000 on production costs and $18,000 on digital ads. The ad is set to run around primetime on NBC each night during the Olympics, including opening and closing ceremonies, and on digital networks in the Casper and Cheyenne markets, the news outlet reported.

Between this and Trump, it’s hard to imagine how Lizzy can survive the primary.

