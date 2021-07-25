https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/business-owner-fined-for-flying-american-flags/

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you listen, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

The owner of a small restaurant in rural Illinois is facing several hundred dollars in fines for flying the American flag.

Terry Trobiani owns Gianelli’s, a place where folks order hot dog and beef sandwiches in McHenry County.

The other day he was ticketed for “improper display” of Old Glory, according to Fox 32.

“He says, ‘You might want to read this,’” Trobiani recalled the official saying as he was handed a printout of the local rules.

Click here to read Todd’s new book, “Our Daily Biscuit” – the number one Christian inspirational book in the nation.

Trobiani refused to pay the fine and instead posted the tickets at his diner.

“The American flag is a symbol of patriotism,” Trobiani said. “It’s not a sign. They’re equating it with open/closed. Dine in, sign out.”

Town leaders told FOX 32 that the fines have nothing to do with patriotism. They claimed Trobiani was ticketed for posting his flag too close to the highway – and officials feared the flag could eventually be blown into traffic.

Village officials said in the statement that their town is a “predominantly residential community with high aesthetic standards, including reasonable regulations of temporary signage.”

“The Village of Prairie Grove enthusiastically encourages the proper flying of the United States flag. The Village’s Municipal Code sets forth regulations for displaying the US flag and furthermore adopts the United States Flag Code therein,” the statement said.

“Why does the American flag fall under your sign ordinance? Why is the American flag a sign? It’s a symbol of patriotism,” Terry Trobiani said. https://t.co/euvpV721fs — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) July 23, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

