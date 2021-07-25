https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/its-getting-ugly-in-paris/
Des individus s’en prennent à la BRAV-M en marge de la manifestation des #GiletsJaunes contre le #PassSanitaire. Du gaz lacrymogène est utilisé.#Paris #manifs24juillet #AntiPassSanitaire pic.twitter.com/QV0eqN3CQH
— Yazid Bouziar (@ybouziar) July 24, 2021
Very spicy action in France today.
PARIS – Nouvelle tension. Les manifestants forcent un barrage en direction des Champs-Élysées. Les gendarmes gaz. #manifs24juillet #PassSanitaire #AntiPassSanitaire https://t.co/fIlH2KMId5 pic.twitter.com/M7IW9y9KGk
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 24, 2021
La manifestation des #GiletsJaunes contre le #PassSanitaire se tend à #Paris. Des manifestants tentent de forcer un cordon de la gendarmerie mobile.#manifestation #manifs24juillet #AntiPassSanitaire pic.twitter.com/xkktfqn5JK
— Yazid Bouziar (@ybouziar) July 24, 2021
PARIS – La BRAVM attaquée par plusieurs manifestants. Une moto au sol. Gaz lacrymogène et projectiles.
Tensions en cours. #PasseSanitaire #manifs24juillet pic.twitter.com/wYdWv3GiUG
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 24, 2021
‘I will not die on my knees before tyranny’